Sawdon: The ignored history that has led to the invasion of Ukraine

The mantra of an “unprovoked” war continues. If we had open, uncensored media in this country, including many other countries, an explanation as to why “unprovoked” is not an accurate description would be obvious.

Historical facts cannot be denied. Let’s go back to 1989 with the collapse of the Soviet Union and the subsequent expansion of NATO. (NATO was created in 1949. Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev reached out to Washington and Europe to build a new security pact that would include Russia. President Ronald Reagan’s chief of staff, James Baker, as well as the German foreign minister, Hans Dietrich Genescher, assured the Soviet leader that if Germany was unified, NATO would not be extended beyond the new borders. This commitment not to expand was also made by France and Great Britain, thus ending their enormous military expenditures, instead focusing on social programs and infrastructures to benefit the people.

Fast forward, the European Union and NATO has been expanded to Eastern European countries all the way to Estonia, Lativa, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia. These countries were forced to upgrade their military capabilities to be compatible with NATO military hardware, receiving huge loans to do so. What a bonanza for the corporations that manufacture weapons of mass destruction. The consequences of pushing NATO countries close to the Russia border is a provocation and a risk for an eventual war over Ukraine.

Now let’s review the U.S.-backed coup in 2014 against the democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovych, who was interested in building an economic relationship with Russia, as opposed to the European Union. This could not be tolerated by the U.S., and thus the coup, with Victoria Nuland, on tape, discussing who should be selected for the presidency, obviously one compliant with joining the European Union.

This was a red flag for Russia, and the result of the annexation of Crimea largely populated with Russian speaking people, the majority of whom were not opposed to the annexation.

What is also ignored is the shelling by the Ukrainian government of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine that has killed 14,000 people over the past eight years. These eastern provinces of Russian speakers rebelled against Ukrainian government control in 2014. Many of the people in the Donbas fled to Russia as they were attacked by the central Ukrainian government. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the two regions as independent right before the invasion.

The war in the Donbas region resulted in two agreements signed in Belarus in 2014 and 2015 called the Minsk agreements, designed to end the separatist war in the Donbas. The agreements were signed by both Ukrainian and Russian officials, overseen by a Swiss diplomat, Heidi Tagliavini, who chaired the Independent International Fact-finding Mission on the conflict in Georgia 2008-2009; and Minsk-II was endorsed by the UN Security Council on Feb. 17, 2015. If this Minsk-II agreement had been adhered to, Russia and Ukraine would have secured an arrangement acceptable on the Donbas. The Ukrainian government did not adhere to this agreement; thus 14,000 people were killed, as mentioned earlier, despite the Minsk agreements, as reported by the UN Commissioner for Human Rights. (The great majority of 14,000 deaths occurred in 2014-2015 and dropped off significantly when Minsk-II was signed. Minsk-I was ineffective.)

The Washington Post published a report (March 5, 2022) “Plans for a U.S. backed insurgency in Ukraine.” Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton implied an Afghanistan-style guerrilla war in Ukraine, saying, “We have to keep tightening the screws.” This does not comport with a diplomatic approach to ending the war. To date the U.S. has spent billions of dollars in total with apparently no end in sight.

The shameless media continue to promote “unprovoked” and refuse to acknowledge historical facts that have led to this horrific tragedy of another war, wars of choice, that have continued in many parts of the world for many past decades, as ordinary people struggle and bear the consequences of death, injury, destruction and economic chaos while the promoters and suppliers of weapons of mass destruction continue to rake in billions of dollars in the comfort of their mansions. This war is not about Ukraine, this war is about crippling Russia militarily, politically and economically which is so evident by U.S. actions.

Do humans have to destroy themselves in the name of global power and profit before they confess to their over-inflated, imperfect hubris? Let’s pray for peace, let’s demand peace, even though the Montgomery County School Board thinks it is inappropriate for some thoughtful students to promote.

Retired travel consultant/manager Sawdon, of Blacksburg, is a member of Peace Alliance, working to establish a U.S. Dept. of Peacebuilding; also World Beyond War, Code Pink and locally Citizens for Peace in Ukraine.