Schade: Confusion aside, school masks seem to be effective

In the Feb. 11 editorial on mask mandates in schools (“Politicians to switch masks for muzzles”), the Times criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for sowing confusion on the issue.

The editorial was spot-on about the confusion, but wrong about the facts. The CDC misinterpreted its own study that showed a 21% reduction in COVID cases in a group of Georgia schools where mask mandates were in place compared with schools having no mandates.

The reduction in COVID cases with mask mandates should have been the headline of the editorial. It is consistent with the expert opinion of Virginia Tech professor Linsey Marr noted in the editorial. Two later CDC studies in different places with different methods reinforced the Georgia results.

Among 1,000 Arizona schools, those with face mask mandates early in the 2021-22 school year had about one-third the rate of COVID outbreaks compared with schools without mandates.

A 2021 nationwide study in 520 counties found that counties where schools had mandates experienced much smaller rates of increase in COVID cases among children during the days immediately after schools opened compared with counties without mandates.

In addition, there are numerous studies showing masking to be effective in reducing COVID transmission in a variety of settings. For example, one review published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in March 2021 summarized 11 positive studies, which are only the tip of the iceberg.

This raises two important questions. Even though masks are effective in preventing COVID transmission, why might student mask mandates not be effective in some schools? And why did CDC, and the news media, say that the Georgia study did not show masks were helpful?

To answer the first question, remember that a mask mandate is only a rule, and people break rules all the time, as anyone who drives an interstate highway can quickly see. So children and staff may not actually be wearing masks in spite of mandates.

Second, even if there is no resistance to wearing masks, children might not wear them properly or consistently.

Third, there might be incomplete reporting of COVID cases; for example, schools without mask mandates might have been less vigorous about counting cases.

Nonetheless, the overwhelming evidence presented by Professor Marr and other experts is that properly worn masks prevent transmission of viruses, specifically COVID. If there is COVID in a school population, masks on children and staff will prevent transmission, if used correctly and consistently.

The answer to the second question is that the Georgia study researchers did a statistical test that was not appropriate. The test result was meaningless, as was the statement that a 21% reduction in COVID cases in schools with mask mandates was “not significant.” The study was based on a survey of Georgia public school systems. Only 12% of the schools responded. We don’t know why they. and not others, chose to respond.

The statistical test the researchers used is like one a manufacturer might use on an assembly line for quality control. The manufacturer picks some of his widgets at random and tests them. By testing a large enough number of widgets (but far fewer than the entire output) he can determine how often his factory is spitting out defective widgets. A statistical test reveals what proportion of the widgets in the whole production are likely to be bad, based on the sample.

But that’s only possible if the widgets are selected randomly. If the manufacturer knows which employees are goofing off, and only chooses widgets built by careful employees, a statistical test will produce a number, but the number will be wrong because the sample is not representative of the entire production run. And that’s exactly what happened with the Georgia study.

The statistical test was intended to determine whether the difference in cases between schools with and without mandates in the schools that answered the survey would be likely to be reflected in all Georgia schools. But the test requires a random sample, and the schools were ones that chose to respond, and not randomly selected. The invalid test does not make the study wrong, but affects how we interpret it. The nonrandom sample means results only apply to the schools who responded to the survey. The statistical test result was meaningless.

The Georgia study found that among the schools that responded to the survey, those with student mask mandates had a 21% average lower number of COVID cases; those with staff mask mandates had a 37% average lower rate. The biggest schools had over twice the number of cases as the smallest. Those were the results of the study in the 169 participating schools.

For me, it’s pretty simple. If I were a Georgia parent, I’d rather have had my child in a school with a 21% lower number of COVID cases. The study showed that policy makers who went against the tide and made unpopular mandates may well have been right.

Schade is a retired public health and preventive medicine physician with 40-plus years of work as a medical epidemiologist and health care administrator. For four years, he was the director of scientific and professional affairs at the American Public Health Association. He lives in Blacksburg.