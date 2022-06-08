Schroeder: Plastic pollution and being a good steward — you can’t have both

Growing up in rural South Dakota, throwing trash out of your car window is a regular routine driving down gravel roads. But so is reading one’s Bible and going to church every Sunday morning.

For believers, the Bible calls us to “good stewardship” and to have “dominion” over the land and its animals. What does good stewardship mean? How can one practice dominion? Do we still consider ourselves good stewards when we allow harmful materials into the environment? Or when, because of our actions, the ocean levels rise, the polar ice caps melt, certain species go extinct, and the green fades?

Every year our footprint becomes more prevalent, and the Earth abides, striving to warn us of the consequences of our actions. One of the most prominent warnings is how plastic pollution affects the ocean and its ecosystem. As of right now, there are roughly 75 trillion pieces of plastic and microplastics in the sea and its environment. Genesis 2:15 (New International Version) says, “The LORD, God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it.” An estimated 75 trillion pieces of plastic roaming in the ocean does not correspond with God’s plan to care of what he created.

Ephesians 2:10 (English Standard Version) says we are made in the image of God, and Romans 1:20 (NIV) says that the Earth was designed to reflect God’s qualities. John 15:12 (NIV) says “Love each other as I have loved you.” So shouldn’t caring for the Earth be done in the same way we are called to care for and love one another?

In the story of the good Samaritan, a Jew was beaten and left for dead on the side of the road. The Samaritan had seen the man and came to his aid. The care the Samaritan gave the Jewish man is the same care we are called to give the Earth. Killing 1 million seabirds by plastic pollution every year is not caring for or loving God’s creation. Unlike the Samaritan, we have left the Earth to fend for itself. We have left it for dead on the side of the road.

In the book of Numbers, an angel of God says, “Do not pollute the land where you are.” Yet, annually, the United States alone discards an estimated 138 billion plastic stirring straws and uses roughly 50 million straws daily. When they enter our waterways, it becomes a danger to wildlife. Due to their small size, marine life often mistakes straws for food. Sea turtles, jellyfish, seabirds and even creatures such as mussels have all been found to have consumed some type of plastic. Did you know that fish consume plastic? And in turn, who eats those fish? We do. Sure, single-use plastics, such as straws, are convenient, but that convenience comes at a cost. By refusing to use a plastic straw, you are choosing not to remain complicit in plastic pollution and instead are helping to prevent it.

Globally, over 500 billion to 1 trillion plastic bags are used annually, many of which end up in the ocean. The amount of plastic bags we use increases the barrels of oil needed to manufacture such products. Plastic bags take years to degrade, and if they are not appropriately recycled they wind up in landfills and oceans. Hungry sea turtles often mistake plastic bags for jellyfish.

We cannot, as Christians, claim to love our God, and worship him, if we are destroying our Earth.

Psalms 19:4-6 (ESV) teaches us that creation is how we draw near to and praise God. When we see a sunrise, we are reminded of God’s faithfulness. We are reminded of God’s power and strength when we encounter the sea waves. When we lie down in a bed of wildflowers, we are retold of God’s artistry. Can we be reminded of God’s characteristics if they are gone?

Being a good steward is to care for what has been given to us. A sheep herder does not let his flock go hungry, cold or neglected — a sheep herder maintains, protects and provides for his flock. We should do the same with the Earth we have been given, by limiting our footprint and leaving a greener one. Limiting our footprint can look like recycling and disposing of trash properly; using less single-use plastics (e.g., straws); using reusable grocery bags instead of plastic ones; and, more importantly, becoming more informed of what is happening to the Earth because of our behaviors.

Plastic pollution and being a good steward cannot coexist. Let this be a call to action and change.

Savanna Raye Schroeder is a rising 3-L at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy.