Shifflett: Replace Lee statue with Underwood

By Crandall Shifflett
Shifflett is a Professor Emeritus at Virginia Tech.
In the fall of 1971, I completed a master’s thesis at the University of Virginia titled: “John C. Underwood — A Carpetbagger Reconsidered, 1860-1873.” The Roanoke Times has mentioned Underwood several times, most recently on the editorial page (“Unintended consequences,” June 5). Deservedly so. It is likely, however, that few Virginians would recognize his name.
Born in Herkimer County, New York, he helped found the Republican Party. After moving to Virginia, Abraham Lincoln appointed him as Federal District judge for the Eastern District during the formative years of Virginia’s Reconstruction. Given the hostility he faced by former Confederates and Lost Cause patrons, his achievements are stunning. He addressed with conviction and bravery three major issues of post-Civil War Virginia: how to deal with former rebels, what to do with Jefferson Davis, former President of the Confederacy, and what kind of constitution would govern the Commonwealth going forward.
On Independence Day in 1863, the newly appointed judge made his positions clear. He stressed the importance of eliminating slavery. The confiscation, sale, and sub-division of old rebel plantations into farms owned and cultivated by soldiers and other men loyal to the country was another goal. Free schools and universal education should be essential features of a democracy. The growth of Christian morality and the improvement of conditions among the neglected class also made his list of requirements for a reconstructed Virginia.
If he had his way, all of these plans would have been achieved. Instead, he was vilified, threatened with assassination (taking refuge at one point in the home of a Maryland friend), and stereotyped as nothing but a carpetbagger (understood as a northerner intent on exploitation who came south with only a carpetbag for clothes). He responded with fiery speeches and stood firmly by his principles.
In the treason indictment case of U.S. v. Jefferson Davis he served as co-judge with Salmon P. Chase. It incensed the people of Richmond. To have a Lincoln Republican, born in New York, sit on the bench in judgment against the President of the Confederacy was outrageous. Underwood’s response to critics was to give even more fiery speeches. In 1869, all charges against Davis were dropped.
Virginia held a constitutional convention and Underwood was elected as president. It was called for the purpose of deciding on black suffrage. He framed what came to be called “the Underwood Constitution,” that governed Virginia until 1902, when the dark night of Jim Crow descended upon the Commonwealth. In it he advocated the right of women and African Americans to vote, and the right of clergy to hold office. Voting, office-holding, and jury service were not to be restricted by color.
Under this constitution, fourteen African-Americans, many of whom were former slaves, were elected to the Virginia House of Delegates and John Mercer Langston served in the U.S. House of Representatives. Blanche K. Bruce, born in Virginia, was elected to the U. S. Senate from Mississippi during Reconstruction. Judges would stand election every twelve years and county judges must be approved by the state legislature. Former Confederates would be disfranchised and must sign a test oath of future loyalty to the union. By 1870, President Andrew Johnson had issued pardons to all disfranchised Confederates, allowing them back into political control of the Commonwealth. Black suffrage survived until 1902. One enduring feature of the Underwood Constitution was the inauguration of Virginia’s public school system made possible by the assessment of taxes to support it.
Underwood died in 1873 and was buried in Arlington Cemetery beside John Dean, his Hamilton College classmate.
It is time to end the veneration of Robert E. Lee. Let the public monuments on Richmond’s Monument Avenue and elsewhere be gone with the wind. Replace Lee’s statue with the statue of John C. Underwood, a figure Virginians can admire and be proud of.
