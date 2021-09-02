Skaff: Confederate statues and moral equivalents

More recently, in “Why confederates shouldn’t be honored” (Aug. 9), the Times again asserts the Confederate Nazi equivalency, and that historical context is the measure of moral action. The Times dismisses “the motives of the ordinary soldier” — “None of that matters.” The difference, however, is that the average Nazi soldier did “sign up to defend a racist, genocidal regime.” Aryan superiority and anti-Semitism were an integral part of Nazi propaganda and recruitment from the early 1930s onward.

With moral decisions, motivations count. Ordinary Southerners’ moral hierarchy told them, above all, to defend their families. Southern politicians talked about states rights and northern economic encroachment, not the average Southerner, who was economically disadvantaged by the monopolistic plantation system — living a life of squalor and lack of mobility on tenant farms.

According to the two moral criteria that the Times employs — that any Nazi-like government is morally corrupt, and that historical context, not personal motivations, determine the morality of a particular action — the Times itself is morally culpable on both counts. The Times personal motivations may be well-intentioned, but today’s historical context is the elimination of individual freedoms to consolidate the power of a government-business elite.

The Times supports the leftist, “progressive,” Democratic Party, which is attempting to create a one-party country with a socialist, totalitarian government — censorship of free speech on social media in collaboration with Big Tech; circumventing the Constitution by packing the Supreme Court; marginalizing Republicans through eliminating the filibuster; using critical race theory to blame, shame and silence opposition; adopting election procedures facilitating fraud; allowing illegal immigration to change the voter demographic; and expanding administrative state responsibilities whereby government agencies practice central planning and impose control through regulations.

Skaff is a retired director of policy analysis for a policy organization in Washington, D.C. He lives in Roanoke County.