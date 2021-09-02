Skaff: Confederate statues and moral equivalents

Slavery was a worldwide abomination from the beginning of recorded history involving all races as both perpetrators and victims.
As professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. notes, “the evil business of owning another human being could manifest itself in both males and females, and in Black as well as white.”
Significantly, professor Gaines Foster observes, “the Lost Cause has a weaker hold on the contemporary Southern imagination and less influence in shaping Southern behavior than many people assume.”
Some 400 Confederate monuments were built in Virginia between 1861 and 2016. In its sweeping condemnation of Confederate war memorials, The Roanoke Times proposes that genuine grief over the common Confederate war dead cannot be publicly expressed in monuments because the underlying political cause was evil, and some monuments appeared during a time of Lost Cause idealizing along with political measures to revive antebellum oppression. Yet, most of the inscriptions are personal, not accolades to the Confederacy.
The Salem statue reads, “Love makes memory eternal.” Do Jim Crow era World War I memorials actually celebrate Progressive Democrat Woodrow Wilson’s institutionalized racism?
Studies find that only 6% of Southerners actually owned slaves at the time of the Civil War. As their letters home attest, the vast majority of Confederates believed that they were defending their homestead, wives and children. Nearly half a million Confederate soldiers were killed or wounded in the Civil War.
Statues to “the common soldier” honor not a cause but a quality of character — those men who had the courage and bravery to go into battle. And they are Americans. As Ulysses S. Grant said at the Appomattox surrender: “The rebels are our countrymen again.”
In “The monuments come down” (July 3, 2020), the Times displays both anti-Semitism and racial prejudice when, by saying that “there are no statues to Hitler,” it implies that Robert E. Lee is the equivalent of Hitler, the Confederacy the equivalent of Nazi Germany and an antebellum plantation the equivalent of a Nazi concentration camp.
Hitler’s concentration camps were far worse than plantations — whether the death camps where Jews and others were put to death immediately, or the work camps where Jews and others were worked to death, intentionally. Families were dispersed — men separated from women, children from parents. All possessions were confiscated. The objective was to exterminate an entire ethnicity.
By contrast, as awful as slave life was, the objective was not to kill the plantation’s work force. A black culture emerged that could never have occurred if the plantation were a concentration camp with emaciated, near-death prisoners. This black culture included music, songs, spirituals, dance, poetry, folklore, oral tales and history. Any comparison to Hitler and his concentration camps denies this cultural heritage, and makes light of what the Jews endured — the ultimate insult to both blacks and Jews.
More recently, in “Why confederates shouldn’t be honored” (Aug. 9), the Times again asserts the Confederate Nazi equivalency, and that historical context is the measure of moral action. The Times dismisses “the motives of the ordinary soldier” — “None of that matters.” The difference, however, is that the average Nazi soldier did “sign up to defend a racist, genocidal regime.” Aryan superiority and anti-Semitism were an integral part of Nazi propaganda and recruitment from the early 1930s onward.
With moral decisions, motivations count. Ordinary Southerners’ moral hierarchy told them, above all, to defend their families. Southern politicians talked about states rights and northern economic encroachment, not the average Southerner, who was economically disadvantaged by the monopolistic plantation system — living a life of squalor and lack of mobility on tenant farms.
According to the two moral criteria that the Times employs — that any Nazi-like government is morally corrupt, and that historical context, not personal motivations, determine the morality of a particular action — the Times itself is morally culpable on both counts. The Times personal motivations may be well-intentioned, but today’s historical context is the elimination of individual freedoms to consolidate the power of a government-business elite.
The Times supports the leftist, “progressive,” Democratic Party, which is attempting to create a one-party country with a socialist, totalitarian government — censorship of free speech on social media in collaboration with Big Tech; circumventing the Constitution by packing the Supreme Court; marginalizing Republicans through eliminating the filibuster; using critical race theory to blame, shame and silence opposition; adopting election procedures facilitating fraud; allowing illegal immigration to change the voter demographic; and expanding administrative state responsibilities whereby government agencies practice central planning and impose control through regulations.
Skaff is a retired director of policy analysis for a policy organization in Washington, D.C. He lives in Roanoke County.