Starting the holidays at the Trump Store

Recently, as the month of November slowly faded away, I, like many of you, were excited to see a new month appear. I cannot remember a more emotional November than the one we just experienced.

With the beginning of December people are looking forward to Christmas and the holidays. Certainly a joyful month of peace and happiness. Giving all of us the opportunity to work together to help the world be a better place to live.

In Christiansburg, one of the highlights of the season will be the new Trump Store that has opened in downtown, across from Pizza Inn. The Trump Store is red, white and blue with Trump Town in red letters on the front of the building. If you have trouble finding the store, Morgan Griffith has several large campaign signs next to the store. I think Morgan would like to make sure that voters know he supports Mr. Trump in every political and non-political move Trump makes, and if Trump needs another lawyer Morgan would be ready to serve in any way he could to help Trump’s campaign for reelection.

It would be interesting to know how many attorneys Trump and his staff have working for him. I am sure sometime in the future when the financial figures for Trump’s many financial dealings — legal and semi-legal — are revealed, the numbers will be staggering. The shameful part: many citizens have donated money from their limited bank accounts for Trump’s reelection, not realizing their money is actually going to pay lawyer fees, which are not connected to his reelection, and we all know none of his attorneys work for free.

On Dec. 1, I decided to visit the Trump Store. I had heard that the Trump Store in Boones Mill in nearby Franklin County does well and has become the place to go. The excellent location of the Christiansburg store is guaranteed to be a great revenue producer.

I was interested in finding a Stetson for a friend, similar to Stetsons worn by some female politicians in Southwest Virginia. I guess to be successful they feel the need to have three: one for weekdays, one for weekends and a third for special occasions. I know Dale Evans would be proud to know them. (Dale was the wife of Roy Rogers, King of the Cowboys; they knew about western apparel.)

I decided to enter the Trump Store completely unarmed, even without a sidearm. I knew I was pushing my luck, particularly when I saw there was only one door in and out. I did have a long stick with a white towel at the end as added protection. I don’t like the idea of surrendering, but if the situation presents itself I try to use common sense, which at times is not apparent in this country.

My added reasoning paid off. I entered without a problem and was quickly surrounded by Trump mania. I felt like Willy Wonka. You name the item, it had Trump on it, from ash trays to walking sticks. But no Stetsons. I guess they had sold out and been reordered. (The next day I found what I needed at Rural King.)

I looked on the walls of the store, but did not see any photos of Liz Cheney, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley or the governor of Florida. They did have several nice pictures of Herschel Walker scoring touchdowns as a Georgia Bulldog, and a picture of Lindsey Graham waving a Trump flag.

As I entered the store I did see a man with an AR-15 assault weapon. He was trying on an “American First” shirt. While putting on the shirt he handed the AR-15 to his young son. The boy was more than excited at the honor of holding the weapon. I was getting a little excited myself as I saw a 30-round magazine in the weapon, not knowing if the magazine was loaded, or if weapon’s safety was on.

Dad could see his son was more than pleased with the honor of holding the weapon. He said to the boy, “Son, take care of the weapon and one day it will be yours.” The boy was trembling with excitement, holding the assault weapon in different ways. At that time I thought it was time for me to leave. Waving goodbye to the clerk I slowly backed out of the store through the one exit.

After escaping from what could have been an ugly situation I crossed the street to Pizza Inn and experienced a great buffet lunch.

What a way to start the holidays. It was a lot better than eating fruit cake after a Roanoke City gun control meeting.

Peace be with you.