Streahle: Roanoke, move forward with your blueprint for climate resilience

Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin shut down an ambitious legislative package designed to curb the impact of the climate crisis, which has caused an estimated $120 billion worth of damage each year since 2017 — and incalculable devastation to the fabric of many American communities.

Despite this setback, City Plan 2040 outlines how Roanoke will mitigate the effects of extreme heat through funding and creative problem solving. One piece of the puzzle is to restore the urban forestry budget and expand our tree canopy using city funds, rather than depending upon philanthropy. The city has already acknowledged why we must urgently invest in trees, a critical infrastructure asset, as we experience rising temperatures and increased pressure from storm runoff water.

Planting trees — the right tree, in the right place — is well-studied and cost-effective. Preserving and growing tree canopy has long-term benefits such as protecting residents from heat-related illnesses, relieving strain on emergency response systems, reducing the cost of utilities for residents, and adding sensory interest to our neighborhoods.

Roanoke has already collected the data needed to act on this promise. Citizen scientists, including Roanoke City Public School students, gathered more than 30,000 data points for the Office of Sustainability in 2020. They mapped the “Heat Island Effect,” which tracks heat pockets in urban areas, and found an incredible difference of 15 degrees Fahrenheit across the city. The highest temperatures were found downtown and in low-income neighborhoods, especially around northwest Roanoke.

The study proves what many already know: protection from extreme heat exposure is not experienced equitably. It is not a coincidence that the neighborhoods suffering from the least green investment are also facing food apartheid and suffering a greater share of health-related problems. Surprisingly, tree coverage can be an index of where a city invests its resources. The lack of canopy in northwest Roanoke shows us that Black and brown residents disproportionately bear the burden of extreme heat.

The results of that 2020 study are consonant with powerful tools, like the Tree Equity Score that analyzes factors like race, poverty level and age against each neighborhood’s canopy cover and average temperatures. I used it to help me find an apartment in Roanoke, knowing the real cost savings to my electric bill and the mental health benefits of living around trees.

Melrose has 12% canopy cover and Hurt Park has only 8%, where up to 75% of residents live in poverty. Now I live next to a park that shades my home and has been a haven for me and my neighbors. Low-income neighborhoods, like mine, are more likely to lack trees and central AC, and plug-in units and fans are expensive and inefficient.

We need the city to address a systemic lack of investment in green infrastructure. Fortunately, Roanoke has a blueprint and the data to make our city more resilient. Our leaders need to act on that information now — with urgency.