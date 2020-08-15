Taylor: We're watching law and liberty disappear

By Tom Taylor
Taylor, retired from the Norfolk Southern Corp., lives in Roanoke and is the author of several novels.
“I fought the law — and the law won,” goes the old Country Western song. Well not anymore. Now it’s the lawless who are winning. Rioters, robbers, arsonists and vandals commit their crimes with impunity, and even with the tacit approval of some befuddled democrat governors, mayors and city councils.
And it’s not just the looters who are lawless. Let a cadre of entrenched bureaucrats commit perjury and sedition in a conspiracy to overthrow the lawful president, and they face no penalty whatsoever. But Republicans such as Gen. Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone go to prison, or else have their finances and health ruined, over technical violations no prosecutor would even bother with — except they were using those men as pawns in the attempt to get President Trump.
Justice and law in America are indeed dying, especially in those areas and agencies under control of the Democrats. We the invisible and powerless citizens look on with dismay and wonder how on earth it happened. The principles of “the rule of law” and “liberty under law” which gave America its freedoms were, after all, long and hard in the making. When they are gone, we aren’t likely to get them back.
Those concepts of liberty first began forming for Western Civilization nearly 1,000 years ago in thirteenth century England. Philosophers and thinkers began to reason from the Biblical Worldview that if the Lord God gave a code of law to Ancient Israel, and if He is the Creator of all things, then His law must take superiority over that of any human ruler. (That dynamite idea was of course a threat to the king and has been a threat to every tyrant since.)
From the authors of the Magna Carta through writers such as Henry DeBracton, Samuel Rutherford, John Knox, and Sir William Blackstone the great idea formed, including its corollary that since the law originated with God and not man, then all human beings must be equal under the law. That Earth-shattering concept reached its zenith in the American Revolution when Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
From that ideal emerged early America, the most free, stable, prosperous and blessed country the world had known: a society where only the law was king, marked by freedom of speech, religion and conscience, freedom for anyone to engage in lawful enterprise; a society where its antithesis, slavery, could not long continue to exist. (Jefferson, by the way, in his “Notes on the State of Virginia” urged the abolition of slavery.)
And now we are watching law and liberty, and freedom, die as its life blood belief in the Creator God has nearly drained away. But it need not be that way. In 1904 and 1905, after years of fervent praying by many Christians, the Spirit of God swept through the country of Wales in the British Isles, in one of the greatest revivals of modern times. People by the thousands turned from sinful lifestyles to receive Christ as their Savior and Lord. Welsh society was literally transformed. Crime disappeared, so much so that the police and courts had nothing to occupy their time.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if America would “defund the police” the way the Welsh did it? Could there be a revival here again as America has experienced in the past? We could again be equal under a civil code based upon the Ten Commandments and the moral code given by the Creator God who, having created, then “so loved the world that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have eternal life.” And may I add, liberty.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!