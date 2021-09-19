The student wellness and alcohol abuse disconnect

“Center Street is a seemingly lawless land…there is no cell service at all because of the volume of people. The (Blacksburg) police do have a presence there but they generally let us all have our fun.”

Indeed it is a riot with excessive and underage drinking along with exceptionally loud music. I have witnessed and documented the drunken students; long lines at an inadequate number of port-a-potties, public urination and indecent exposure, dancing on balcony railings, students vomiting and copious amounts of trash on the ground.

What I do not understand is the university administration position that this is acceptable behavior. It is certainly not based on student wellness or a cultural renaissance.

Statistics from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism show nearly 1,600 students die each year as a result of alcohol consumption. An additional, 97,000 college students ages 18 to 24 are sexually assaulted by another student who has been drinking. In fact, up to 75% of student sexual assaults are estimated to involve alcohol.

Approximately 10% of college students 18 to 22 already meet the psychological criteria for an alcohol use disorder. And research consistently shows the earlier an individual starts drinking the more likely they are to develop alcohol addiction later in life.