Thomas: Yes, there is systemic racism

By Eric Thomas
Thomas has been teaching United States history in public schools for the last 21 years. He lives in Blacksburg.
I am compelled to write in response to Michael Barry-Rec’s letter of 24 June (“Hang in there, America”), and his assertion therein that there is a “carefully nurtured narrative portraying deep systemic racism in this country” and that “assertion [of systemic racism] is patently false!” As a historian, I find his claim (that systemic racism does not exist) deeply troubling, as the evidence in the historical record clearly illustrates the opposite is true.
Consider the traditional sources of institutional power in The United States: the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of the federal government, state governments, the military, corporations, and academic institutions. Those institutions, collectively, have the ability to control who has and can exercise political, social, and economic privilege and who, by default and by conscious construct, can be oppressed, can be denied and/or limited in their exercise of such powers.
Now, consider the statistics below and think about why it is inherently true that systemic racism does indeed exist in the United States: because all of the above mentioned sources of institutional power have historically been controlled by people, mostly male, of western European ancestry or origin. “Whiteness” is a difficult thing to define, and that definition has changed over time; however, for the purposes of this discussion, being “white” can mean persons of western European origin or ancestry. This group of people have and continue to hold the vast majority of institutional power, first in the British North American colonies, then in the United States that arose from those colonies. They controlled and continue to control the mechanisms for empowerment and oppression. In considering the statistics below, it is of course important to contextualize the history of race and power in the U.S. Until 1868, people of African origin or descent were not defined as citizens of this country and therefore not entitled to the rights, privileges and immunities of such citizenship. That fact alone substantiates the claim that systemic racism was built into the legal and cultural foundations of the nation, and perpetuated through application of its founding document for the first 81 years of its existence. Once the document was amended, the continuation of that systemic racism was practiced through local and state institutions, as well as through deeply ingrained social class structures.
• There have been 45 presidents and vice presidents, sitting over 231 years: all but one have been white
• There have been 1,298 Senators since that body was first seated in 1789; only 10 have been African-American (.0008%).
• There have been 10,273 members of House of Representatives; 152 have been African-American (.015%)
• The United States Supreme Court has had only 2 African-Americans sit on its bench since it was established in 1789. There have been 114 Justices; the first African-American was not seated until 1967 (177 years after its founding). 018% of Supreme Court Justices have been African-American, none have been Chief Justice.
• There have been 18 African-American CEO’s of Fortune 500 companies; the first did not serve until 1987 (380 years after the founding of corporate structures in North America). 1% of current Chief Corporate Officers of Fortune 500 companies are African-American.
• The United States military was founded in 1789; the highest rank that can be attained (other than Commander-in-chief) is General or Admiral. According to the Pentagon, 5.6%, or 52, of the 923 current general officers or admirals are African-American.
• Only 8% of presidents of American colleges and universities are African-American.
These statistics clearly illustrate the existence in the United States of historical, institutionalized racism, rooted in patriarchal white supremacy that is both systemic and systematic. By identifying the ways in which it has been constructed, we can work to deconstruct it. To claim that such does not exist is, at minimum, demonstrative of historical ignorance, at most willfully dangerous.
