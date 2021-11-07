Town of Blacksburg should acknowledge, get proactive about severity of housing issue

The economic principle of supply and demand is evident in this looming shortage. Lots in the Givens Farm development are selling in the $145,000+ range while being assessed for taxes at only half that amount. The Kinloch lot sales are in the $95,000 range as they were contracted to the home builder back in 2019 when lot prices were lower. Furthermore, of the five homes just sold in the Givens Farm subdivision, each on identical quarter-acre lots, the sale price range was from $457,787 for the first sale in August up to $495,805 for the most recent sale in late September. It is likely that homes built from here on in this development will average above half a million dollars. The same price range is projected for the 21 houses being built in the Kinloch subdivision.

Blacksburg is on record as stating that they want to see more affordable work-force housing in town for those who work in Blacksburg and wish to live where they work. However, if Blacksburg is serious about this, the town needs to become active participants in a public/private-sector venture, perhaps partnering with local non-profit housing organizations such as Community Housing Partners and Habitat for Humanity where the town takes the role of the subdivider/ developer. Such endeavors have been undertaken elsewhere in communities facing similar housing escalation pressures.

I am aware that the town has worked with both organizations in the past to create affordable housing within the town’s corporate limits. However, these ventures were small scale while what is needed now is a more substantial undertaking. Perhaps if Blacksburg were to enter into a co-venture with one or more willing property owners in cooperation with one or more local housing non-profits, such a venture could begin to take root. However, first the town has to acknowledge the severity of the problem and express a willingness to become proactive in meeting the need.

Randi Lemmon is a land use consultant of Blacksburg.