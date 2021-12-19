Views from an outgoing Christiansburg councilman

Last Tuesday, after 12 years, I participated in my last meeting on the Christiansburg Town Council.

I feel good about the accomplishments the council and town have achieved during my tenure.

Two of the biggest achievements were the development of the Marketplace, which is located in the commercial center of Christiansburg. Eight new restaurants have been added, along with a bank and grocery store (the store will open next month). In the future two hotels with a retirement home will also be located there. The Marketplace development is the greatest project the town has ever experienced.

The second major improvement is the new 60-acre park that is being constructed behind Walmart. In the first phase of the development four all-purpose fields (soccer-lacrosse-football) are being created, along with a hiking trail, splash and dog parks, with two all-purpose playgrounds. This park will be good for the people of the town and help stimulate the town’s economy, as tournaments in different sports will be held in the park.

The park has the support of the majority of the members of the town council who have visions for the town’s future.

I have constantly been impressed with the attitude and work ethic of the members of the Christiansburg staff. They have the desire and determination to make the town the place to play, work and live.

While I have been on council there have only been two things that I felt strongly about that were not supported by other members of council. The two are: gun control, and the Rosa Peters Park.

I have nothing against guns, but there is a time and place for them. I do not feel that guns should be allowed in the Christiansburg Town Council chambers. At times things get tense, we don’t need to have someone with a gun lose control and create chaos. But no one else on council felt that way. The motion died in less than a minute.

If you have read my letters to the editor in the past, I have written several articles concerning guns and gun use. After the letters were printed I had numerous people come to me with contrasting opinions. My big thing is I don’t feel that automatic weapons need to be in the hands of the general public.

An example of what I am talking about happened at the beginning of December, at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, which is just north of Detroit. A 15-year-old student killed four other students with a semi-automatic weapon. His father had purchased the semi-automatic weapon the week before. Unfortunately, things like this are becoming common. Someone is killed or injured in Roanoke by a gun almost every weekend.

In the newspaper on Dec. 12, 2021, the paper carried a story concerning six more states that are no longer requiring residents to hold a permit to carry a concealed firearm. Fortunately, Virginia was not one of them. Gun supporters state it is the right of Americans to do what they feel is right. Carrying a gun permit should not be optional.

My point is we need additional gun control. People in Oakland County and around the country will say what a terrible tragedy it was and then it will be forgotten.

That is the way I see it, and I know that I’m pretty much by myself, but I know something needs to be done. (Roanoke City has formed a committee to discuss gun control; we all know how much help that is going to be.)

My second disappointment is the Rosa Peters Park, which is above Depot Park, located behind the Christiansburg Kroger’s. For years I have tried to consolidate RP (Rosa Peters) with Depot Park, the skate board park and the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. What a wonderful park that would be and the cost would be minimal. But today RP stays closed 90% of the time. It is just a waste.

I have suggested that the entire area (the three parks) be named after Rosa Peters. A plaque could be put into place. People could become aware of who she was and what she did.

Well, that’s it: I appreciate people who have been reading my stuff over the years. My goal was to make Christiansburg a better place to live and keep people informed.

Huppert’s opinions are not necessarily reflective of other members of town council or town staff.