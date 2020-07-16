Vinci: Now is not the time to reopen schools

By Leon F. Vinci
Vinci is a retired environmental epidemiologist. He lives in Roanoke.
I do not have good news today for the readership. In many ways it is a no-brainer, but current infection numbers, particularly in Southwest Virginia, still do not warrant the Phase 1 lifestyle relaxations that we are currently experiencing. This carefree attitude, including eating in restaurants indoors and not making mask-wearing mandatory, is not aiding our efforts for a pre-pandemic fall.
My ongoing concern with the continuing spread of the coronavirus here, across the rest of the state, and nationwide as well, is that this organism wants to survive and flourish at all costs. Proof of the matter is that it infects, harms, and kills across the planet. Today we see that all metrics sadly validate that it is accomplishing this and, as viral spread continues to occur, humans of all ages are the unfortunate victims.
Staring us in the face are the realities of the pathways that nourish the expansion of this organism. At the onset of this disease in the U.S., we witnessed its devastating impact on nursing homes. This situation shows close-quarters scenarios that propelled the airborne virus with fatal results. Across the nation, and right here in the greater Roanoke area, we are experiencing outbreaks in residential healthcare facilities as well.
Another congregate-living environment are prisons — which have been targets for additional outbreaks, severe problems and deaths to staff, guards, and inmates. We see it each time: crowd people together and the virus spreads.
Churches are included in this unfortunate list. Military installations, as well as naval ships, are not immune. We see it again and again: put people together and the virus spreads.
So, let’s crowd our people together in bars, around pools, at parties and political rallies, on beaches and in restaurants! We all witnessed the ride in positive cases after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Just look at our many local cases that are linked to those recently returned from Myrtle Beach. The concrete evidence is all around us.
Public figures, school officials, health leaders and even parents are urging schools to open because “it is time.” I am afraid it is not. We first must focus on the current disease penetration and increasing levels around us. By giving the virus a new mixing-bowl in K-12 settings, the next spread will be teachers, school staff and children.
No matter how careful we try to be, no matter how many precautions we think we can implement, simply bringing a lot of people together into the closed-setting of a school building provides the fodder for the virus to infect. My concern is amplified when you consider busy school hallways, cafeteria time, and the use of school busses.
In completing this, I realized there is an additional reality that we need to confront. I would support a nationwide grade freeze for at least one year in the grade they are currently in. Not only would this reduce the perceived need to attend school ‘in a building’ wherein there will be multiple exposures throughout the year, it establishes a level playing-field for any student who lost coursework or training with last spring’s abrupt closures. At home, perhaps parental teaching shortfalls, time limitations, or lack of technology access allowed others to fall behind in their study. Let them repeat. Further, a freeze gives each student a breather which allows for a non-rushed educational experience. Such a measure also allows for any additional disruptions that are bound to occur in the educational process during the fall-winter-spring sessions this year. Most importantly, this action would afford teachers and school achievement staff additional time to better assess each student’s individual academic progress and needs. Clearly the disruptions from the pandemic’s past year have set our students back.
We are still in the first wave of this outbreak. COVID-19 disease is rampant ,and we are at the mercy of this pandemic. Our local numbers literally increase daily. There are just some aspects of ‘normalcy’ that should not be achieved at this time — not until we are at the right time.
