Waddell: A theory about conspiracy theorists

Once upon a time, a popular newspaper cartoon, “Pogo,” stated in one of its strips, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Note the use of the masculine “he,” not “she.” Is this discriminating? Could a possible conspiracy lurk here?

One wonders if conspiracy theorists should be trained and licensed by a national conspiracy licensing bureau. It might just improve the “quality” of conspiracies being formed all around us.

You see, the problem is that — for each of us — we see reality not as it is, but as we are. Our reality — and theories — come from what we perceive, and are filtered through our values, beliefs, biases and assumptions for better or worse. Reality is what each of us only perceives is happening around us.

Let’s look at an example from a game which all of us have played or should play:

On a stage set up in front of the room, a performance takes place where someone runs onto the stage with an apparent weapon, seemingly kills another performer, then escapes, as we and stage actors witness it. We are then asked to write down details about what we saw, including exactly what we saw, heard, felt, including what the assailant was wearing, saying, doing, what the on-stage witnesses were doing at the time, etc. Since we all just observed the same event, we should report the same things. But this doesn’t happen, as there are as many differences reported as there are observers. This is why in a court of law, there are often as many perceptions of an event as there are witnesses. And to make this even more fun, each of us has to develop a theory about what happened and defend our theory, and still remain friends.

Imagine now, as we all observe the daily multitude of events taking place in our lives, filtered through our individual values and beliefs, we form our assumptions, our opinions, our conclusions and our theories based on what we perceived, i.e. what we think we actually saw take place. To defend our conspiracy theory, or attack someone who we think might invalidate our theory in some way, is not only foolish but can be self-destructive.

How conspiracy theories are born and develop:

First, the myth that all opinions are of equal value, regardless of the underlying facts behind any issue. Opinions on medical, scientific or professional areas that require years and years of study and a lifetime of research are no more valued than those of anyone. Remember “alternative facts” made by an advisor to the former president? As ridiculous as it may seem, “alternative facts” are the basis of today’s conspiracy theories, and theorists are quite willing to harm others and even put their own lives at risk to defend them.

Second, enlarging the scope of our conspiracy theory to include an even broader segment of people or include apparent similar issues, and thus enlarging the targets of our conspiracy and the number of our conspirators to join us in battle — not conciliation, but “battle.” Conciliation and compromise are not permitted, because we must “win,” and they must “lose.”

Third, enlarging the issue to demonstrate that our family, community, state or nation is at risk if our own conspiracy issue is ignored or comes to pass. Then, this is used to justify arming ourselves to defend against the “inevitable” attack on us and others who are members of our conspiracy.

Fourth, self-validation. The conspiracy theorists believe that someday people (family, friends, everybody) would be proud of them for what they said, stood for, and even were willing to die for; that history would prove them “right.”

Today, we see a frightening increase in conspiracy theorists planning to exact revenge upon imagined “adversaries” who they “theorize” are about to harm them. They would be wise to heed the warning of ancient wisdom: “Before setting out on planned revenge, dig two graves.” As you look and listen to political events today, watch and listen to the conspiracy theorists planning what will become their own self-destruction.