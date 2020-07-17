Whitlock: Statues coming down to appease the mobs

By Linda Whitlock
Whitlock is a freelance writer from Salem.
Is the tearing down of Stonewall Jackson’s statue in Richmond “a moment long overdue” as The Roanoke Times (“They’re coming down,” July 3, 2020) claims it is? Maybe so. And maybe taking down Confederate statues isn’t so much “erasing history” as it is putting the past behind us so that we can move on to a better future. I might believe that were true – if these statues weren’t coming down to appease the mobs.
It may be that the time for a real conversation about America’s treatment of its African American citizens — not just in the distant past, but in the near past and even in the present — is also long overdue. But a real conversation is not what the mobs who are tearing down statues want. To the extent that they know what they want, it is to destroy — statues, private property, and people’s livelihoods in particular — but their country in general.
George Washington and his men may have torn down a statue of King George III and turned it into bullets to fight the British, but the American revolutionaries’ goal was not to destroy their country. Their goal was to preserve their way of life and the rights and freedoms they believed were theirs as Englishmen.
Today’s woke revolutionaries (if mob is too harsh a word) — whether physical or virtual — are acting more in the spirit of the French revolutionaries. Like the French, the goal of today’s revolutionaries is to enact a reign of terror to force acquiescence to their demands and to coerce everyone — on pain of losing a job or becoming a social pariah or having their city go up in flames – into swearing fealty to their particular orthodoxy.
The sad and scary thing is that these young revolutionaries have no humility nor grasp of their own fallibility. In their ignorance and self-righteousness, they also have no understanding of the history they’re repeating or of the value of all that they’re attempting to destroy. When people in authority — like Richmond mayor, Levar Stoney — give in to these demands or when others make apologies for expressing perfectly reasonable points of view, they’re attempting to appease the mob. The mob, however, will never be satisfied.
I’ve heard that sales of “1984” have gone up over the last few years, apparently due to fear that Trump would somehow turn this nation into a totalitarian state. And I do believe we’re headed in that direction. But in our version of Oceania, it isn’t the president or the government imposing Newspeak on us all and watching our every move lest we utter an independent thought or in some other way violate woke orthodoxy. It’s the new revolutionaries, otherwise known as the mob.
