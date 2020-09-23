Younos: Culture of food waste in the era of climate change

According to Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, agriculture is responsible for about 8.7 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Challenges to reduce agricultural emissions include, but are not limited to, reducing fertilizer inputs, adjusting livestock feed to reduce emissions from digestive systems, capturing methane emissions from manure, and water and energy use efficiency in irrigation. These challenges are subject to ongoing research and technology development. From a climate change perspective, food production and postharvest food loss is a critical problem due to agriculture’s significant dependency on water and energy. According to literature, food loss represents the amount of edible food, postharvest, that is available for human consumption but is not consumed for various reasons. “Food waste” is a component of food loss that occurs when edible food goes unconsumed, such as food discarded by retailers due to blemishes or plate waste discarded by consumers and restaurants. According to a USDA report, retail-level losses represent 10 percent (43 billion pounds) and consumer-level losses 21 percent (90 billion pounds) of the available food supply. There is no data available for a third loss category, i.e., losses on the farm and between the farm and retailer.