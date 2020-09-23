Younos: Culture of food waste in the era of climate change

By Tamim Younos
Younos is founder and president, Green Water-Infrastructure Academy and former research professor of Water Resources at Virginia Tech. He lives in Blacksburg.
The necessities for a decent life and modern standard of living are clean water, chemical-free food, and sufficient energy (electricity and/or other uses). These necessities are strongly interconnected in the following ways: (1) significant volumes of water and amounts of energy are used to produce and deliver food (from farm to the table), i.e., food production totally depends on water and energy which are also needed in other economic sectors; (2) significant amounts of energy are needed for water source development, treatment and delivery (from source to the faucet); and (3) significant amounts of water are used to extract and produce energy.
The strong interconnection and interdependency between these life necessities is known as food, water and energy (FEW) nexus. Climate change is directly affected by energy consumption, especially energy generated from fossil fuels. While energy use efficiency and conservation in all economic sectors directly affects greenhouse gas emissions and climate change mitigation, food and water consumption, and wastage indirectly affects energy use and emissions. Carbon footprint of water consumption was discussed in a previous commentary (Roanoke Times, September 17, 2017). This article focus on food waste and its possible environmental and climate change impacts.
According to Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, agriculture is responsible for about 8.7 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Challenges to reduce agricultural emissions include, but are not limited to, reducing fertilizer inputs, adjusting livestock feed to reduce emissions from digestive systems, capturing methane emissions from manure, and water and energy use efficiency in irrigation. These challenges are subject to ongoing research and technology development. From a climate change perspective, food production and postharvest food loss is a critical problem due to agriculture’s significant dependency on water and energy. According to literature, food loss represents the amount of edible food, postharvest, that is available for human consumption but is not consumed for various reasons. “Food waste” is a component of food loss that occurs when edible food goes unconsumed, such as food discarded by retailers due to blemishes or plate waste discarded by consumers and restaurants. According to a USDA report, retail-level losses represent 10 percent (43 billion pounds) and consumer-level losses 21 percent (90 billion pounds) of the available food supply. There is no data available for a third loss category, i.e., losses on the farm and between the farm and retailer.
Researchers have estimated that food waste represents 2.5 percent of U.S. energy consumption per year. Less than 3 percent of food waste is recovered and recycled, with the remainder going to landfills or incinerators. According to the U.S. EPA, food waste accounts for 34 million tons (almost 14 percent) out of the 250 million tons of municipal solid waste in the United States. The environmental costs of wasted food are tremendous: 30 million acres of cropland, 4.2 trillion gallons of water and nearly 2 billion pounds of energy intensive fertilizer. Fertilizers also contain compounds that affect surface water and groundwater quality, therefore, increasing water treatment requirement, i.e., more energy use.
Obviously, there is a significant need for developing a global and local Food Waste Action Plan. The Plan could include several components: research and technology development including renewable energy use in food production and urban agriculture, policy and regulatory measures, and citizen (consumer) education and behavior. As noted, significant research is underway on water and energy use efficiency in food production. Regulation is needed to reduce food loss by retailers and restaurants. Previous commentaries (for example, “Environmental values in the era of climate change” printed on Dec. 11, 2019) touched on the human behavior and its potential impact on climate change. There is a significant need to focus on citizen education to not waste food. We need to invest our energies, resources and time to eliminate and/or minimize food waste. Unless we focus on this critical issue, for example, how much food is wasted in university dining halls, all other ongoing activism, to cope with climate change, can only be a good feeling approach with no measurable effect on climate change mitigation.
