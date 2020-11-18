Younos: Stream daylighting: The 21st century green water infrastructure

Our research of several case studies shows that stream daylighting projects have successfully reduced urban flooding and enhanced aesthetic value of built environments. The physical constraints of a given location yield three common stream design options and outcomes - artificial streams, channelized streams and naturalized streams. Artificial streams are usually established in highly built urban environments where little space is available for a meandering and shaded stream bed. Its function is limited to controlling water's flow path without restoring the stream's basic ecological function. Channelized streams are typically found in urban or suburban areas where large vacant parcels facilitate a higher degree of ecological function and aquatic habitat. Naturalized streams are typically found on large pieces of property such as school fields and campuses where greater land area exists to re-establish floodplains, wetlands, ponds, and wider stretches of riparian plantings and forest buffers. Naturalized streams offer the highest degree of ecological function and typically see the largest number of returning fish and insect species within their channels.

Though the first stream daylighting project occurred in 1984 along a section of Strawberry Creek in a Berkeley (California) park, today there is an increasing trend toward implementing stream daylighting projects across the country. Stream daylighting has proved to be a viable green water-infrastructure alternative to traditional stormwater management approach. In appropriate situations, daylighting and open streams are becoming a successful retrofit method for controlling specific types of urban floods and consequent damage that we often observe and experience. Although stream daylighting initial cost is perceived to be high, in many cases long-term daylighting cost can be less than expanding and installing new underground pipes. Stream daylighting and environmental preservation can also result in community warm-glow feeling and emotional reward. Our planners, engineers, and municipalities need to reevaluate high cost and less effective stormwater management projects, and where feasible, consider a stream daylighting option as an alternative approach for stormwater management and flood control. Acknowledgment: Tracy Buchholz Strickland, a landscape architect and former graduate research assistant at Virginia Tech, conducted research on stream daylighting and co-authored a book chapter on this topic.