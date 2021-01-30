Editorial: 100 years ago, Virginia Republicans purged Black voters from their ranks

It’s important to note that the “lily-white” movement was confined to Southern Republicans. Nationally, Black voters remained Republican voters. It’s estimated that Calvin Coolidge took 90% of the Black vote when he ran for president in 1924 and was considered modestly in favor of what accounted for civil rights in those days. He proposed federal funds to establish a medical school at Howard University. When some whites protested because Republicans had nominated a Black dentist to run for Congress in Harlem, Coolidge issued a stern rebuke, saying such complaints “could not possibly be permitted by one who feels a responsibility for living up to the traditions and maintaining the principles of the Republican Party.” Tiffany Tolliver, a Black Roanoke business owner, was one of Coolidge’s informal advisers on racial matters.

It was Herbert Hoover in 1928 who started moving the party away from Black voters. He was hoping to peel off some Southern states from Democratic nominee Al Smith — whose Catholicism was considered an obstacle for conservative voters. As part of his Southern strategy, Hoover refused to even be photographed with Black leaders, lest that offend white Southern sensibilities. Hoover’s inattention, the Great Depression and the subsequent New Deal realigned Black voters into the Democratic column. Ironically, it was Virginia’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction — Linwood Holton of Roanoke, elected in 1969 — who was truly the state’s first civil rights governor. For a fleeting moment in time, he put together the same coalition of Black voters and western whites who had elected the Readjusters in the 1880s. But nationally, Richard Nixon had settled on his own Southern strategy that has led to today’s political alignments. The arc of history is long and the Republican “lily white” purge of 1921 is one of the points that brought us to where we are today.