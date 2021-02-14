Editorial: 12 things we Virginians love

‘How do I love thee?,” wrote the 19th century poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning. “Let me count the ways.”

All right then. Let’s start counting. Today is the day we set aside for love. Not all love, though, requires chocolate, flowers and valentines. Some involves grilled cheese, broccoli and game shows (although not necessarily at the same time). We’ll explain.

What do we in Virginia love more than anything else? Big Data is here to answer that question. You may have hated math in school but math loves you.

1. Our favorite fast food: McDonald’s. The market research firm Top Data compiles this info. This puts Virginia in tune with North Carolina — but also Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Dakota, Nevada and California. Draw your own conclusions. If you’re curious about some of our neighbors: In West Virginia, it’s Wendy’s. In Maryland, it’s Chick-fil-A. In Kentucky and Tennessee, it’s Sonic.

2. Our favorite pizza: Papa John’s. Once again, we’re intended to Top Data for telling us what some of you apparently already know. Here, we are one with West Virginia, but at odds with our other neighboring states, where Little Caesars rules.