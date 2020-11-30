Editorial: 134 years later, our commitment to local news remains unchanged

All these stories — and many others — fall under the heading of watchdog journalism as we monitor what our government is doing on our behalf and with our tax dollars. What you often see on cable news is not reporting — it’s people talking about reporting. This is what real reporting looks like: It’s reporter Laurence Hammack dogging the legal battles over the Mountain Valley Pipeline, likely the largest infrastructure project in the region since the construction of Interstate 81 in the 1960s. It’s reporter Amy Friedenberger, who has been at the General Assembly during both its regular and special sessions, often the only journalist from this part of the state during the legislature’s proceedings. It’s all our other reporters who sit through city council meetings, board of supervisors meetings, school board meetings, board of zoning appeals meetings, court cases and, yes, sometimes games, to tell you what happened.

CNN is not going to tell you what your local governing body is planning. Fox News is not going to tell you what the local school board is doing. MSNBC is not going to tell you what that the planning commission just voted on. The other networks won’t have the local sports scores. Only a local news organization can do that — and The Roanoke Times has the largest newsroom of any Virginia news organization west of Richmond.

The free press may be enshrined in the U.S. Constitution but a free press is not free in the financial sense. If you want journalism, somebody has to pay journalists. That’s what you do every time you subscribe to the newspaper — be it the print version, our e-edition (a digital replica of the printed paper) or the access to our website. Keep in mind you also only pay a fraction of the actual costs of producing journalism. Most of your subscription is subsidized by advertising revenue. The fundamental challenge facing local news organizations around the country isn’t the migration of readers from print to online. The music industry has seen the same thing as music fans have voted in the marketplace they’d rather consume their music through streaming rather than a physical product, and music is still very much here. The challenge facing local journalism is that the tech giants — principally Facebook and Google — have vacuumed up a lot of advertising dollars that once went to newspapers and our local competitors in television and radio. Meanwhile, Amazon and other online retailers have eaten away revenue from local retailers, further stressing the local business ecosystem that not only supports us, but other local news organizations as well as local employment and local tax revenues. Today is Cyber Monday, a day meant to promote online shopping in time for Christmas. Here’s some advice: Don’t do it. Shop local. Don’t send your dollars out of the community. Keep them here instead. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that a newspaper subscription makes a good gift for anyone who cares about their community.