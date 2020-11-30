Editorial: 134 years later, our commitment to local news remains unchanged

On this day in 1886, the first daily newspaper in Roanoke rolled off the presses, although “rolled” may not be the correct verb. The press was a hand-cranked contraption so difficult to use it was dubbed “the mankiller.”
We are the lineal successor to that very first edition known then as The Roanoke Daily Times, although today most of our readers don’t read a version that came off any press at all. Most of you reading these words today — and all the others in the newspaper — are reading them online.
Our founder, M.H. Claytor, could not have foreseen such a thing, although if he came back today he might not be amazed for very long. The technology might have changed, but the mission that he laid down for the newspaper — to tell the story of this community — has not.
On this day each year, we like to take time from our daily commentary on the news to say a few words about ourselves.
In the year just past, we gained a new owner — Lee Enterprises purchased The Roanoke Times, along with 30 other daily newspapers, from BH Media. We gained a new publisher — Andrew Bruns, a veteran publisher who previously was a regional vice president with the Gannett newspaper chain. We also gained a new editor — Brian Kelley, a longtime Roanoke Times journalist. He’s an editor with longtime ties in the community akin to those of Forrest “Frosty” Landon retired in 1995.
For all the changes — over the past year, over the past 134 years — our commitment to local news has not. Here are some of the stories our staff has brought you this year — stories unique to our community, stories that you won’t find on any cable news network:
Medical writer Luanne Rife has led our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, although this is a topic that the entire staff has been involved in reporting on at some point. That pandemic has hit at a time when some rural communities no longer have hospitals. Rife has been at the forefront of reporting on the attempts to reopen a hospital in Lee County. She also spent much of the year reporting on the treatment of Virginia’s geriatric mental health patients. One of her reports documented just how difficult it was for patients to leave the state mental health system even if they’re eligible to be discharged because many nursing homes refused to take them. “No state programs exist to help families or long-term care facilities manage aggressive behavior brought on by dementia,” Rife reported. “Too often, when the behavior becomes violent, the elderly are taken to emergency rooms to rule out a physical cause and then admitted to a psychiatric hospital. And too often, that’s where they remain.” That’s something that affects some families, but all taxpayers.
Reporter Allison Graham has also spent much of the year investigating another part of state government that often gets little attention — the social services system. She’s written about departments that often lack accountability and have frequently failed some of the state’s most vulnerable people. In September, she was awarded a fellowship by the Blacksburg-based Secular Society, a nonprofit group that strives to advance arts and professional interests of women and “funds girls and women so that they can develop their skills in the service of their community.” Thanks to that fellowship, Graham will be able to devote a full year to more work on this important story while another reporter has been hired to fill in for her during her fellowship year — an increase in our overall reporting capacity.
All these stories — and many others — fall under the heading of watchdog journalism as we monitor what our government is doing on our behalf and with our tax dollars. What you often see on cable news is not reporting — it’s people talking about reporting. This is what real reporting looks like: It’s reporter Laurence Hammack dogging the legal battles over the Mountain Valley Pipeline, likely the largest infrastructure project in the region since the construction of Interstate 81 in the 1960s. It’s reporter Amy Friedenberger, who has been at the General Assembly during both its regular and special sessions, often the only journalist from this part of the state during the legislature’s proceedings. It’s all our other reporters who sit through city council meetings, board of supervisors meetings, school board meetings, board of zoning appeals meetings, court cases and, yes, sometimes games, to tell you what happened.
CNN is not going to tell you what your local governing body is planning. Fox News is not going to tell you what the local school board is doing. MSNBC is not going to tell you what that the planning commission just voted on. The other networks won’t have the local sports scores. Only a local news organization can do that — and The Roanoke Times has the largest newsroom of any Virginia news organization west of Richmond.
The free press may be enshrined in the U.S. Constitution but a free press is not free in the financial sense. If you want journalism, somebody has to pay journalists. That’s what you do every time you subscribe to the newspaper — be it the print version, our e-edition (a digital replica of the printed paper) or the access to our website. Keep in mind you also only pay a fraction of the actual costs of producing journalism. Most of your subscription is subsidized by advertising revenue. The fundamental challenge facing local news organizations around the country isn’t the migration of readers from print to online. The music industry has seen the same thing as music fans have voted in the marketplace they’d rather consume their music through streaming rather than a physical product, and music is still very much here. The challenge facing local journalism is that the tech giants — principally Facebook and Google — have vacuumed up a lot of advertising dollars that once went to newspapers and our local competitors in television and radio. Meanwhile, Amazon and other online retailers have eaten away revenue from local retailers, further stressing the local business ecosystem that not only supports us, but other local news organizations as well as local employment and local tax revenues. Today is Cyber Monday, a day meant to promote online shopping in time for Christmas. Here’s some advice: Don’t do it. Shop local. Don’t send your dollars out of the community. Keep them here instead. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that a newspaper subscription makes a good gift for anyone who cares about their community.
