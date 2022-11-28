Editorial: 136 years of The Roanoke Times

In most ways, the 136th birthday of The Roanoke Times, which arrives Wednesday, will be a day like any other for its employees.

There will be calls to make, interviews to conduct, e-mails and press releases to read, photos and videos to shoot, copy to edit, pages to design, news to post online, further details to share in print.

The routines remain true even though much has changed in the past year. We’ve completed our sixth month operating out of our new offices on the first floor of the Commonwealth Building, located at 220 Church Ave. S.W, Suite 100, on the south side of city hall.

Our mission, as defined in a Nov. 30, 1886, editorial, continues. The newspaper’s founder, Bedford County native M.H. Claytor, wrote in that first editorial that The Roanoke Times “has no pets to reward and no enemies to put down ... It will endeavor to be truthful. Honesty is a good policy and in a majority of cases profitable. It is the mouthpiece of no order, corporation, party nor clique. ... On the prosperity of Roanoke will depend the prosperity of this paper. It will do all in its power for the upbuilding of the city ... It shall be the future policy of The Times, while not eschewing politics altogether, to make the material interest of the people among whom it has cast its lot tantamount to that of every other consideration.”

You can see that material interest pursued in reporter Laurence Hammack’s excellent coverage of the discovery of “forever chemicals” contaminating Spring Hollow Reservoir in Roanoke County, and the efforts by the West Virginia Water Authority to address the problem and find its source.

You can see that interest in photojournalist and Secular Society Fellowship recipient Heather Rousseau’s exploration of the immigrant experience in the Roanoke Valley, with special attention paid to the lives of refugees from Afghanistan and families from Ukraine, highlighting assistance efforts. Rousseau’s work promotes understanding across cultures and brings home the personal impact of world events.

You can see that interest in the probing coverage of local elections throughout our region, looking closer at candidates who made missteps, and providing context for what results of the vote will mean for local, state and national governing bodies.

You can see that interest in reporter Jeff Sturgeon’s coverage of the opening of Roanoke’s new central bus station, and the amenities it will offer for those who use public transportation by necessity or choice.

You can see that interest in both the coverage of the major musical acts that will be coming to FloydFest in 2023 and in the coverage of the large scale festival’s move to new turf in Floyd County and the community concerns that have followed.

You can see that interest in reporter Luke Weir’s examination of Virginia Tech’s efforts to make education there more affordable, given that about 47% of graduates leave the school with an average debt of $32,054 hanging over their heads.

The list can go on and on and on, because every day brings new revelations to share, whether they be hard news scoops, exhaustive investigations or enlightening features. It’s a whole new publication every morning underneath The Roanoke Times banner.

We couldn’t do any of it without the support of our subscribers. We’re grateful to all of you, whether you are consuming our pictures and words the old fashioned way, flipping through our pages over breakfast, or thumbing through our contents on your phone screen, or using your mouse to click links on your computer.

Because you have cast your lot with us, we work with you to “upbuild,” as our founder M.H. Claytor worded it, the communities where we all live.