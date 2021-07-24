Editorial: 15 questions for the candidates for governor

Same for McAuliffe: Any there any restrictions on abortion that you do support?

2. For Youngkin: If Virginia’s economy is really “in the ditch” as you claim, then how did Virginia attract Amazon and how did Northern Virginia emerge as a global tech capital?

For McAuliffe: If Virginia is really doing so well as you and other Democrats insist, then why is there such economic disparity between rural Virginia and the urban crescent and so many rural counties where the main cause of population decline is people moving out?

3. For both: Are you vaccinated against COVID-19? What would you like to say to those who aren’t vaccinated and are hesitant about getting the vaccine? Why do you think there’s such a vast disparity in vaccination rates between Southwest and Southside Virginia and the rest of the state? And what, as governor, would you do about that?

4. For both: Do you think the low vaccination rates in Southwest and Southside Virginia will make it more difficult to attract new employers to the region or do you believe that will have no effect?