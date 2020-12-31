Editorial: 20 questions, 20 answers

When the year began, we posed 20 questions, the answers to which we thought would help shape what kind of year 2020 would be. Here’s how things turned out.
1. How will the impeachment trial of President Trump play out? No one was surprised when the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump. Three presidents have now been impeached — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were the others — and none have been removed from office.
2. Who will win the presidential election? Joe Biden, who will become the nation’s 46th president — and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the first woman (and the first woman of both Black and Asian ancestry) elected on a national ticket. Trump became the 11th president to lose a reelection bid, joining the ranks of John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren, Grover Cleveland, Benjamin Harrison, William Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush.
3. Who will win Virginia’s Senate seat? In 2014, Democrat Mark Warner barely survived a close call. This year he won handily.
4. Will any House seats in Virginia change? Yes, but not a party change. Bob Good ousted Denver Riggleman for the Republican nomination in the 5th Congressional District but went on to win in the general election — so there were no party flips in the Virginia delegation.
5. What will the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly do? Lots. It’s now harder to buy a lot of guns (one gun a month is back) and easier to vote (Virginia now has “no excuses” early voting). Marijuana was decriminalized; no-knock warrants are banned. The House Speaker removed all the Confederate statues from the Old House Chamber. Democrats saw a lot of long overdue actions from decades of being in the minority; Republicans, not surprisingly, saw things quite differently.
6. What gun restrictions will the General Assembly pass? Most of them. The main one that didn’t pass was a ban on assault weapons.
7. Will the Equal Rights Amendment get ratified? Virginia become the 38th state to ratify the amendment — the threshold needed — but the courts have yet to rule on whether the ERA’s time limit expired years ago.
8. Will the General Assembly pass a constitutional amendment to end gerrymandering? Yes (barely, after Democrats nearly chickened out), and voters approved it by a wide margin. Technically, the amendment doesn’t end gerrymandering, it just makes it less likely by setting up a bipartisan commission that will force Democrats and Republicans to agree on new district lines. If they don’t, then the whole process gets punted to the Virginia Supreme Court.
9. Will the General Assembly allow casinos in Virginia? Yes, and voters in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth approved them by wide margins.
10. Will the General Assembly do anything about outdated schools? Yes and no. Legislators showed no interest when state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, once again proposed statewide bond issue. However, Gov. Ralph Northam amended the casino bill to designate some of the state’s tax revenue for school construction. Some legislators weren’t happy about this but they voted for it anyway. It will be years, though, before we see this money, so the question is really whether future governors and legislatures try to undo this. Legislators also deep-sixed Stanley’s proposed constitutional amendment to mandate “equal educational opportunities.” This is an issue that won’t go away anytime soon.
11. Will the General Assembly repeal the state’s right-to-work law? It did not. Not this year anyway. But expect some Democrats to keep pushing for this now that they’re in the majority in Richmond.
12. Will either or both of the proposed natural gas pipelines get built? We know one won’t be: Dominion Energy dramatically pulled the plug on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Meanwhile, the Mountain Valley Pipeline remains slowed by court action. Speaking of court action …
13. How will the U.S. Supreme Court rule on the ACP? The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in June that the pipeline could be laid under the Appalachian Trail. That seemed to clear the way for the pipeline — but a month later Dominion canceled the project.
14. Who will win Roanoke City Council elections? They were in November for the first time and some thought that would help Democratic to be aligned with the presidential election, given how strongly Democratic the city votes in national elections. Indeed, Democrat Sherman Lea was reelected mayor and Democrats took two of the three seats on council (Trish White-Boyd and Robert Jeffrey) but independent Stephanie Moon took the third spot. The real story was that majority-white Roanoke for the first time elected a Black majority to tje council.
15. What will the census show? We don’t know yet.
16. Will Roanoke’s bus station project go forward? Define “forward.” The city still wants to build a new bus station — nobody really denies a new one is needed — but the Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals nixed the initial plan to build the station on land the city has acquired at Third Street and Salem Avenue. The city then changed the zoning so that location may yet be selected. However, that site continues to generate opposition from those who say it will hurt development along Salem Avenue. In a way, the city is a victim of its own success. A decade ago, nobody really lived on Salem Avenue. Now, thanks to new downtown avenue, it’s a thriving neighborhood in its own right.
17. Will the Virginia High School League continue esports? Yes. For those not up with the lingo esports stands for “electronic sports.” Or, what the rest of the world calls video games. The VHSL started a pilot program last year. Now here’s a sport that is contact-free and virus-free!
18. Will construction start on the proposed wind farm in Botetourt County? Soon. The final permit was granted in November and Apex Clean Energy says it’s on track to start site preparation sometime this winter. When finished, the turbines atop North Mountain near Eagle Rock would become the state’s first commercial wind farm.
19. Will Dominion Energy move forward on a pumped storage project in the coalfields? The site in Tazewell County remains under study. Southwest Virginia legislators have touted this as a major jobs project — and a chance to bring renewable energy to the coalfields in the form of a hydroelectric project — but this doesn’t seem something that is going to happen anytime soon.
20. What will happen that we don’t expect? That turned out to be a loaded question now didn’t it?