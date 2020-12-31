Editorial: 20 questions, 20 answers

14. Who will win Roanoke City Council elections? They were in November for the first time and some thought that would help Democratic to be aligned with the presidential election, given how strongly Democratic the city votes in national elections. Indeed, Democrat Sherman Lea was reelected mayor and Democrats took two of the three seats on council (Trish White-Boyd and Robert Jeffrey) but independent Stephanie Moon took the third spot. The real story was that majority-white Roanoke for the first time elected a Black majority to tje council.

15. What will the census show? We don’t know yet.

16. Will Roanoke’s bus station project go forward? Define “forward.” The city still wants to build a new bus station — nobody really denies a new one is needed — but the Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals nixed the initial plan to build the station on land the city has acquired at Third Street and Salem Avenue. The city then changed the zoning so that location may yet be selected. However, that site continues to generate opposition from those who say it will hurt development along Salem Avenue. In a way, the city is a victim of its own success. A decade ago, nobody really lived on Salem Avenue. Now, thanks to new downtown avenue, it’s a thriving neighborhood in its own right.