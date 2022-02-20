Editorial: 20 years of progress in Afghanistan destroyed

For 20 years, women in Afghanistan got to experience at least a portion of the precious freedoms that empower their counterparts in the United States.

With the return to power of the Taliban, those freedoms have been immolated.

A fraction of the Afghans in need of refuge and rescuing have made it to the United States, where, torn from their old lives, they have a chance to start anew. Some of these remarkable people, these survivors, will be starting their new lives in Southwest Virginia.

Roanoke Times photojournalist Heather Rousseau has shared heartbreaking stories of Afghan women forced to flee their homeland, a poignant turn in her efforts to document the lives of immigrants and refugees in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding region.

Rousseau is the 2021-22 recipient of a special Secular Society Fellowship. The Blacksburg-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting the arts and the professional interests of women founded the fellowship in 2020 to give selected Roanoke Times journalists the resources to pursue in-depth reporting.

Because of Rousseau’s efforts, we’ve come to know the story of 23-year-old Rukhsar Habibzai, once the captain of Afghanistan’s first women’s cycling team, who will now ride with Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24, a national cycling team currently based in the Roanoke Valley. Led by coach Nicola Cranmer, the team has ambitions to send cyclists to the 2024 Olympics, and Habibzai hopes to be one of them.

“I escaped with my life after the fall of my country,” she said matter-of-factly in a video interview with Rousseau. She received threats from the Taliban because she was a cyclist and activist.

She recalled people in Kabul throwing tomatoes and rocks at her simply because she was a girl riding a bicycle, a forbidden pastime for women. “My goal was to be a role model for all Afghan girls.”

Now that goal can only be accomplished in exile. “We worked for 20 years” to move the country in a progressive direction, and now those 20 years “equal to zero,” she said. “It’s very painful.”

We’ve also met Shekiba, 30, and Muzhda, 25, whose full identities are not being revealed out of fear that the Taliban will retaliate against their family members still living in their home country. Relocated to the New River Valley, these young women were members of the Afghan military who worked with the U.S.

When she left, “I lost everything,” Muzhda told Rousseau.

She described the Taliban killing college students, attacking hospitals and mosques. They are no different than they were 20 years ago, she said.

The sisters live in terror of what fates might befall their family members and friends left behind in a land retaken by the oppressive Taliban and plagued by famine.

With their message boosted by Rousseau, these sisters want the world to know that there are still many people in Afghanistan who need help. “They are not safe,” Muzhda said.

Rousseau also documents the heartwarming efforts by volunteer groups to assist these refugees in adapting to their new lives, rays of hope piercing a cumulus wall of tragedy.

In 2001, Ferrum College created a special scholarship to benefit a woman from Afghanistan. The student that the college brought to America, Mina Ayob, described in a 2003 Roanoke Times interview how though she had been a medical student, under the Taliban a sewing class was the highest level of education she was allowed. One snowy morning, she and her classmates stood outside the class, wondering what to do because the instructor had not arrived. A Talib spotted them gathered in the street and struck at them with a whip. Because their burqas restricted their vision, the women didn’t at first understand what was happening.

During the interview, Ayob said she believed the Afghans were grateful to the Americans for breaking the Taliban’s grip on her country.

All the progress since has been erased in a single catastrophic summer.

It’s unnerving to contemplate that, traumatic as this experience has been for these women, they are among the luckiest — they made it to America with their lives.

Viewing the situation from a macro level, a terrible truth emerges that cannot and should not be denied: many more of our Afghan allies and their loved ones could be out of danger, had President Joe Biden’s administration acted sooner, planned better — or to be frank, come up with any plan at all.

Pulling our troops from Afghanistan was the right thing to do, an unpleasant necessity too long delayed. Yet the way it was done caused and compounded avoidable suffering and death. It’s true that Donald Trump’s odious, xenophobic architect of immigration policy, Stephen Miller, deliberately obstructed the applications for American visas filed by the Afghans who served as our allies. Yet rather than fixing the situation and expediting those visas, Biden’s administration turned a blind eye, a travesty that has cost and will continue to cost lives.

The source of the fatal mistake appears to be Biden himself, whose attitude toward the plight of the Afghans has come across as disturbingly flippant.

Although he said the following in 2020, before he won the presidential election, Biden has remained consistent since. When asked by CBS moderator Margaret Brennan, “Don’t you bear some responsibility for the outcome if the Taliban ends up back in control and women end up losing the [their] rights?” Biden replied, “Do I bear responsibility? Zero responsibility.”

If Biden adhered to Harry Truman’s motto that “The buck stops here,” or if he could honestly say his administration did everything within their power to help our allies before abandoning them, perhaps this awful situation would be salvageable. Yet deeply reported, devastating narratives of the collapse of the U.S.-supported Afghan government such as Matthieu Aikins’ “Inside the Fall of Kabul” in New York Times Magazine and George Packer’s “The Betrayal” in the Atlantic (both well worth seeking out) reveal that Biden’s administration chose to act as if no problem existed until the chaos could no longer be controlled or denied.

As for Biden’s deferrals of blame, they help ensure the disaster will stick to him for all of history, and could well cost him the 2024 election. In August 2021, as footage from the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan played out on televisions, computer screens and cellphones worldwide, Biden’s approval rating sank below 50% and has steadily worsened since.

Meanwhile, reports like Rousseau’s show that rank and file Americans are doing their best for the Afghans that are within their power to help.