Editorial: 21 questions for 2021

Happy New Year. What kind of year will this be? Check back in another 365 days and we’ll tell you. Meanwhile, here are 21 questions, the answers to which will help shape what kind of year 2021 will be:

1. Will the pandemic end? If so, when and how? If not, how long will this go on? The pandemic shaped virtually all of 2020. How much of 2021 will it change?

2. If the pandemic ends, how much will life return to normal? Or has it permanently changed some of our habits? For instance, how much remote working will continue?

3. Will live entertainment return? Virtually everything in 2020 was canceled — concerts, sports, festivals, plays, you name it. How much of that will return and when?

4. What will President Donald Trump do in his final days in office? We are likely to have a transition like no other. We already have.

5. What will President-elect Joe Biden do once he’s President Biden? He promised to restore the country to normal but that won’t be easy. He campaigned as a centrist but faces pressure from the left wing of his party.