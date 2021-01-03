Editorial: 21 questions for 2021

Happy New Year. What kind of year will this be? Check back in another 365 days and we’ll tell you. Meanwhile, here are 21 questions, the answers to which will help shape what kind of year 2021 will be:
1. Will the pandemic end? If so, when and how? If not, how long will this go on? The pandemic shaped virtually all of 2020. How much of 2021 will it change?
2. If the pandemic ends, how much will life return to normal? Or has it permanently changed some of our habits? For instance, how much remote working will continue?
3. Will live entertainment return? Virtually everything in 2020 was canceled — concerts, sports, festivals, plays, you name it. How much of that will return and when?
4. What will President Donald Trump do in his final days in office? We are likely to have a transition like no other. We already have.
5. What will President-elect Joe Biden do once he’s President Biden? He promised to restore the country to normal but that won’t be easy. He campaigned as a centrist but faces pressure from the left wing of his party.
6. What will the General Assembly do? This will be the second year of a Democratic-controlled legislature. Last year, it enacted some unprecedented changes but put off a few others — such as repealing the state’s right-to-work law.
7. What will the census show? We know generally because the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service does a good job of producing annual estimates, but there’s nothing like the actual, official count to verify those trends. How much has the urban crescent grown? How much has rural Virginia shrunk? How many people actually live in downtown Roanoke? There are multiple questions here.
8. How will Virginia’s new redistricting commission work? For the first time, Democrats and Republicans will be forced to collaborate on drawing lines. Will they? Or will the punt the whole thing to the Virginia Supreme Court?
9. What will the newly drawn congressional districts look like? Will more of the Roanoke Valley get drawn into the 9th District? Will more of Southside Virginia get drawn into the 9th? Will Roanoke and Lynchburg remain in the same district? How will the elongated shape of the 5th District change? Many questions here, too.
10. What will the newly drawn General Assembly districts look like? We know 140 people who are interested in this — every sitting state legislator. Meanwhile, the census will dictate some rural districts get shifted to Northern Virginia. How many and where? A subset: Each redistricting often prompts a wave of retirements from legislators who aren’t keen on running in different districts. Who will retire this year?
11. Who will win the Democratic and Republican nomination for statewide offices? Or, put another way, how far left will Democrats go in their nominating process? Likewise, how far right will Republicans go in their nominating process? Or will it recalibrate and move back toward the center in response to the 2020 election results?
12. Who will win statewide offices in November? Virginia elects a new governor, a new lieutenant governor and an attorney general (incumbent Mark Herring is seeking reelection). Democrats have won every statewide election since 2009; will that continue?
13. Will Democrats retain control of the General Assembly? All 100 members of the House are up for reelection — in newly redrawn districts. To the extent that the census counts more people in Northern Virginia and shifts more districts there, that likely helps Democrats.
14. How will the high school sports schedule, reshaped by the pandemic, work? The Virginia High School League is trying to squeeze a school year’s worth of sports into the six months between January and June. For the first time, we’ll have spring football. How will that work?
15. What will the probe into racism at Virginia Military Institute reveal? Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the inquiry and forced out the superintendent before it even began. The state has set aside $1 million for the investigation. What will come out of this?
16. Will the proposed wind farm in Botetourt County open? We’ve asked several years before. In 2019, Apex Clean Energy finally found a buyer for the power it would produce and last year it got the permits it needed for the turbines atop North Mountain near Eagle Rock. The company has said it hopes to start construction this winner. If the turbines do start spinning, this would become the state’s first commercial wind farm.
17. Will we see any renewable energy project locate in the coalfields? Dominion Energy is currently studying a hydroelectric site in Tazewell County. Appalachian Power Co. is negotiating a new contract with localities that might allow them to produce their own renewable energy. Meanwhile, the Virginia Coalfields Economic Development Authority has created a $1 million fund to lure other renewable projects to a part of the country that once considered them the enemy of coal. Now the region is trying to pitch itself to technology companies as a site for data centers, and those tech companies often require green energy. Will this be the year the region finally crosses the line into renewables?
18. Will Roanoke find a suitable site for a new bus station? Everybody agrees the city needs a new bus station but finding a location for one has proven difficult. The city wanted to build a new bus station on land it’s acquired at Third Street and Salem Avenue but the Board of Zoning Appeals nixed that amid objections from neighbors. The city has since changed the rules but hasn’t approved a new location yet.
19. Will Pulaski continue to embrace a revamped Appalachian League? This presumes there’ll be baseball this summer. If there is, Pulaski will no longer have a minor league team but rather a team of college players — a consequence of Major League Baseball’s decision to eliminate a lot of minor league teams. Will that matter? In recent years, the Pulaski Yankees have seen attendance grow — a real bright spot that we hope continues.
20. Will we see progress on a dark sky park? Both Douthat State Park and Natural Bridge State Park have been exploring that status — which is granted by the International Dark-Sky Association to places that are dark enough to see the natural sky. The advantage (beyond a certain amount of prestige) has been more park visitors coming to behold the wonders of a starry sky.
21. What will happen that we don’t expect? For the answer to this, and the other questions, keep reading through the year.