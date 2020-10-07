Editorial: 25th Amendment is part of Poff's legacy

The original Constitution had been somewhat vague on what happens if a president was unable to serve, saying only that in cases of impeachment, death, resignation or the “inability to discharge the Powers and Duties of the said Office,” those powers and duties “shall devolve” on the vice president. What, exactly, does “devolve” mean? That remained an academic question until April 5, 1841, when a messenger knocked on Vice President John Tyler’s door in Williamsburg and informed him that President William Henry Harrison had died the day before. Some believed that while the “powers and duties” of the presidency “devolved” onto Tyler, the title of president did not. They insisted on referring to Tyler as “Acting President.” Tyler refused to open letters addressed that way and had himself sworn in as president. That tradition continued after the deaths in office of Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, Franklin Roosevelt and John Kennedy. What didn’t get addressed was what would happen if a president were incapacitated — as both Garfield and Woodrow Wilson were, Garfield after an assassination attempt and Wilson after his stroke. A leaderless government may not have mattered that much in 1881 or even 1919 but it mattered a lot more in the nuclear era. Eisenhower — who suffered a heart attack in 1955 and a stroke in 1957 — felt the nation needed a more formal set of laws to deal with an incapacitated president. Those proposals sputtered along for years as proposals in Washington often do. Then Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 made the question more urgent, and gruesome. What if Kennedy had survived but remained comatose?