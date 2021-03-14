Editorial: 3.14592 ways to celebrate Pi Day

Today is March 14 — or as some prefer to call it, Pi Day — in honor of that strange little mathematical constant known as “pi.” You know, 3.14 and so forth and so on. Or perhaps more like on and on and on and on …

The beauty of pi is how it solves so many math problems. The mystery of pi is that it never ends.

If pi were a country song, it would be “The Road Goes On Forever” by Robert Earl Keen.

If pi were a baseball game, it would be an extra innings game that neither team managed to put away — even with Major League Baseball’s ridiculous new rule about putting a free runner on second base.

If pi were a newspaper editorial — well, have no fear, it won’t go on forever, but it will go on like this in honor of our most useful little irrational number (not to be confused, of course, with irrational fear):