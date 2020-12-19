Editorial: 3 questions for the 2021 candidates for governor

We have questions. Three of them, in fact.
1. How many candidates for governor will commit to a debate in Southwest Virginia? Next year, Virginia elects a new governor; the campaign to succeed Ralph Northam already has begun, on both sides. Historically, Virginia’s statewide candidates debate and, historically, that hasn’t been west of the Blue Ridge. There is, though, a welcome trend to change that. In 2013, Terry McAuliffe and Ken Cuccinelli debated at Virginia Tech. In 2017, Northam and Ed Gillespie debated at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. In September, we published an editorial calling for some entity in Southwest Virginia to sponsor a debate in 2021 with hopes of establishing a debate in this part of the state as a regular, expected thing. We urged someone to come forward now, so that this region can make its case early on.
Since then, two things have happened. One aspirant for governor — Democrat Jennifer Carroll Foy — immediately agreed. She tweeted on Sept. 10: “Yes. I commit to this, 100%. And I would challenge all my opponents — both in the primary and the General Election — to agree to that as well.” So has a Republican — former House Speaker Kirk Cox said this week he’s in.
Now, a potential sponsor has stepped up. Elizabeth A. McClanahan, president and dean of Appalachian School of Law in Grundy (and, it should be noted, a retired justice of the Virginia Supreme Court), has proposed that her school host such a debate. She authored an invite that appeared in last week’s The Roanoke Times, co-signed by the leaders of 14 other schools in the region. To which we say: Hoorah! So, how many other candidates will agree? (We were thinking of a general election debate, but we’re certainly not going to turn away Foy’s suggestion for debates both before the party nominations and then before the general election.)
2. How many candidates will commit to a plan to end the disparity between the funding of rural schools and those in the state’s most affluent areas? The Virginia Supreme Court ruled in 1994 that the state constitution does not mandate that education be equal across the state. Democrats controlled the General Assembly then and could have fixed the problem. One of them tried — then-Del. Clarence “Bud” Phillips of Wise County — introduced a constitutional amendment to require “substantially equal educational opportunities” across the state. It was an issue that once again united some of the most liberal members of the legislature (such as Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth) with some of the most conservative (such as Terry Kilgore, R-Scott). But Democratic leaders killed the bill in committee. Since then, there hasn’t been a serious attempt to deal with the problem until state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, took up the issue in recent years. He’s tried to attack the problem two ways. The past two years, he’s proposed a $3 billion bond issue for school construction. Last year, he added a proposed constitutional amendment similar to the one Phillips pushed in 1995. All those got quickly squashed — by legislators from both parties. Stanley will be back with both proposals in 2021 — will an election year produce a different result? How can candidates claim to be “education candidates” if they don’t? If those aren’t their preferred solutions, then what is?
3. How many candidates will commit to carrying through Northam’s plan for school construction? In his inaugural address, Northam bemoaned “crumbling schools” — and we repeatedly pointed out that he hadn’t proposed any solution. Earlier this year, he came up with one. The legislation that allows casinos in Virginia now designates part of the state’s share of the revenue for school construction.
At the time, we called that “a game-changer,” and we still stand by that. A study last year by the General Assembly’s accounting arm — the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission —projected that five casinos would generate about $114 million a year to the state in tax revenue. (Four got approved in November’s election — in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth. Richmond hopes to vote on a fifth later.) In terms of the state budget — or a local school board’s construction budget — that’s not really a lot. The cost of a new school typically runs $50 million to $80 million or more. (Pulaski County is getting a bargain on its new middle school; the cost there is projected at $47 million). At that rate, the state would generate enough revenue to pay for maybe two small schools a year. However, that $114 million a year can also be used to pay the debt service on bonds. State Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne estimates that with that kind of revenue stream, the state could issue perhaps $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in bonds for school construction. Now that’s real money — not the $2.2 billion that Maryland approved earlier this year and not the $3 billion that Stanley has proposed. Still, that’s a significant start.
For comparison purposes: In the early 1950s, Virginia embarked on a massive school construction program. That involved $75 million — which, in today’s money, would be $803.25 million, so far less than what bonding the casino revenue stream might lead to. That school construction program defined the legacy of Gov. John Battle (and that of Francis Pickens Miller, the Democratic challenger who essentially forced Battle into the plan). This kind of school construction fund could define Northam’s legacy long after he’s left office. And that’s the catch. It might take several years to open these casinos and several years after that to build up enough revenue stream for the bond market to be sure of its reliability. That means we could be five years away from these bonds ever being issued. 2025 would be the final year of the next governor’s term. There’s plenty of time in between for legislative mischief — to divert those funds elsewhere. Rural Virginia (and urban Virginia, too) should want a sooner fix for those “crumbling schools” but we don’t want to lose the partial fix that’s been promised five years down the road. Will the candidates for governor pledge to carry through on keeping that casino revenue dedicated to school construction?
We’ll surely have more questions for the 2021 field of candidates but these are a good three to start with.
