Editorial: 4 reasons why Republicans might win the governorship in 2021

Virginia Democrats are feeling pretty darned good about themselves right now.
It’s easy to understand why: Republicans haven’t won a statewide election for 12 years. Democrats control state government in a way they haven’t since Mills Godwin sat in the governor’s office in the late ‘60s.
Just to recap: Democrats hold every statewide office — governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, both U.S. senators. They have a majority in the General Assembly (and unlike the Democrats of the Godwin era, these are decidedly left-of-center Democrats). They fill seven of the state’s 11 seats in the House of Representatives — which, realistically, might be the maximum possible given the demographics of the remaining four districts.
Furthermore, many Republicans — including those four House members — have now stained themselves by indulging Donald Trump’s conspiratorial theories about election fraud, thus emboldening the violent mob of domestic terrorists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. For decades after the Civil War, Republicans were able to label Democrats as “the party of rebellion.” Today’s Republicans, having moved a long way from the Party of Lincoln, have now handed Democrats a similar opportunity.
Right?
Not so fast.
Many Virginia Democrats are secure in their belief that no matter who they nominate for governor this year will win, that Virginia’s political universe has realigned so much that the state should now be officially declared a thoroughly blue state.
Maybe they’re right; we’ll see in November.
But before Virginia Democrats blithely march off to whatever drummer they’re hearing, they might want to consider this alternative scenario — that Republicans this year have their best chance to win the governorship since Bob McDonnell led a party sweep in 2009.
Democrats might scoff at that but there are good reasons to believe that Republicans might well win the governorship in November if — and these are major ifs — they nominate the right candidate and run the right kind of campaign. Both parties have it in them to do exactly the wrong thing; it cannot be assumed that a party that nominated Corey Stewart for the U.S. Senate and remains in thrall to Trump will automatically do the right thing. However, the early attempts to sideline state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield — who has, among other things, consorted with those giving Nazi salutes and called for martial law — suggest that the party might, indeed, be trying to right itself.
In any case, let’s look at what some might call “the fundamentals” shaping the 2021 governor’s race.
1. There’s a Democrat in the White House. Historically, since the mid-1970s, Virginia has moved inversely to the presidential race. Jimmy Carter’s election in 1976 was followed by Republican John Dalton winning the governorship in 1977; Republican wins in 1980, 1984 and 1988 led to Democratic governors. This pattern held until 2012-13, when Barack Obama’s second term was followed by Democrat Terry McAuliffe being elected governor. Here’s what we don’t know yet: Was McAuliffe’s win an aberration or did it permanently break the pattern as Virginia moves into a new political era?
What we do know: The Trump presidency was a powerful motivator for Virginia voters, one that led to unexpected Democratic gains in the suburbs that allowed the party to win control even in districts that had been gerrymandered in favor of Republicans.
Now back to what we don’t know: With Trump out of the White House, will suburban voters still feel so such antipathy toward Republicans? Trump inspired higher turnout in off-year elections, which helped Democrats and hurt Republicans. It’s possible that with Trump gone, turnout will recede to normal levels, which would benefit Republicans again. Further, it’s entirely likely that President Joe Biden will do something that will disappoint Democrats (and deflate their enthusiasm) and outrage Republicans (inflating theirs).
Maybe the realignment we’ve seen turns out to be a permanent one that locks Republicans out of the suburbs. Still, all things considered, Trump’s departure from the White House is a net plus for Virginia Republicans.
2. Gov. Ralph Northam is a problematic party leader. Democrats would be better off if Northam were winning widespread acclaim. He’s not. He may be popular enough — 53% job approval in the most recent Roanoke College Poll — but he’s not so universally loved that Democrats can safely run on a platform of “let’s keep a good thing going.” It may be nothing personal. A study by four universities — Northeastern, Northwestern, Harvard and Rutgers — found that only one of the nation’s governors (Republican Phil Scott of Vermont) saw his popularity grow as the pandemic has worn on. Still, the circumstances here benefit the “out” party — in this case, Republicans.
3. Has Virginia undergone too much change too fast? Northam’s term has been dizzingly transformational. Confederate statues have come down; the Democratic legislature has pushed through laws that had been bottled up by Republicans for decades, from new election laws to gun laws. We’ve legalized casinos and are now on the verge of legalizing marijuana. Democrats may think there’s more yet to do but how many voters want to hit “pause” for awhile? Republicans may not find a receptive audience for undoing these changes but they might find one for the argument that we need to slow down a bit.
4. Could Republicans do a better job with the vaccine rollout? Given recent election returns, Republicans are out of sync with where Virginia voters are ideologically, which puts them at a severe disadvantage. However, if they can make the election about competence, they’re on stronger ground. Becker’s Hospital Review says Virginia on Tuesday ranked 49th out of 50 states when it comes to vaccine distribution — up from dead last the day before. Some “progress.” Becker’s says Virginia has administered only 45.15% of the vaccines distributed. By contrast, North Dakota ranks first at 86.7% and West Virginia second at 83.9%. Whenever Virginia ranks lower than West Virginia, well, that is not a happy day. Here’s where Republicans have an advantage. It requires no political expertise or ideology to see that Virginia’s rollout isn’t going well. Democrats ignore this point at their peril. An election that’s not about Trump, but about why more vaccines haven’t been administrated, works to the advantage of Republicans. They may not win in November, but if they do, these four things will be why.