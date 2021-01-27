Editorial: 4 reasons why Republicans might win the governorship in 2021

3. Has Virginia undergone too much change too fast? Northam’s term has been dizzingly transformational. Confederate statues have come down; the Democratic legislature has pushed through laws that had been bottled up by Republicans for decades, from new election laws to gun laws. We’ve legalized casinos and are now on the verge of legalizing marijuana. Democrats may think there’s more yet to do but how many voters want to hit “pause” for awhile? Republicans may not find a receptive audience for undoing these changes but they might find one for the argument that we need to slow down a bit.

4. Could Republicans do a better job with the vaccine rollout? Given recent election returns, Republicans are out of sync with where Virginia voters are ideologically, which puts them at a severe disadvantage. However, if they can make the election about competence, they’re on stronger ground. Becker’s Hospital Review says Virginia on Tuesday ranked 49th out of 50 states when it comes to vaccine distribution — up from dead last the day before. Some “progress.” Becker’s says Virginia has administered only 45.15% of the vaccines distributed. By contrast, North Dakota ranks first at 86.7% and West Virginia second at 83.9%. Whenever Virginia ranks lower than West Virginia, well, that is not a happy day. Here’s where Republicans have an advantage. It requires no political expertise or ideology to see that Virginia’s rollout isn’t going well. Democrats ignore this point at their peril. An election that’s not about Trump, but about why more vaccines haven’t been administrated, works to the advantage of Republicans. They may not win in November, but if they do, these four things will be why.