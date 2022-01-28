Editorial: 50 years ago, the face of Mars

And now for something completely different: a detour to Mars.

Science fiction in pop culture has trained us to think about space exploration as an artifact of the future, but frankly, when it comes to humankind getting stuff done in space, there was a whole heck of a lot going on … mind-boggling as it is to say it … 50 years ago.

When it comes to America’s ambitions to climb above the Kármán line — that’s the name for the approximate boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space — 1972 had bittersweet bookends.

Half a century ago this month, President Richard Nixon gave the nod to NASA’s fledgling space shuttle program, laying the groundwork for three decades of scientific triumphs and haunting tragedy.

Amazing to think that for the newest generation, the space shuttles will just be something described in history texts.

No doubt readers who remember the Apollo 17 mission can relate: 1972 came to a close with the final (to date) manned flight to the moon. American astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt were the last men to walk on the lunar surface — there’s an amusing recording of the two mangling a few bars of the classic Vaudeville tune “The Fountain in the Park” as they moon-hopped. Schmitt is the only Apollo 17 crew member still living and one of only four men left who set foot on the moon.

Knowing that NASA did not intend to send astronauts to the moon again for many years, Cernan gave a short speech before returning to the lunar lander. “God willing, we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind.”

That’s heady stuff, but 50 years ago this same month, NASA had a major success that served as a harbinger for great things to come: an unmanned spacecraft launched in 1971, the Mariner 9, became the first to enter into orbit around another planet.

Nowadays we have two Mars rovers, Curiosity and Perseverance, and a lander, InSight, that all post regular photographic updates to Twitter. Back then, images of the surface of Mars were quite a bit rarer. Mariner 9 didn’t take the first up-close Mars photos; that honor went to Mariner 4, which whizzed past the Red Planet in 1965. Mariner 9 did transmit back more than 7,000 images that showed active volcanoes, a feature scientists at the time did not expect, as well as a 2,500-mile-long canyon and ancient, dried up riverbeds.

Though it’s long been shut off, Mariner 9 is still in orbit around Mars. This year, it might finally plummet toward the surface that it once mapped to sate our thirst for knowledge.