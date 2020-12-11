Editorial: 6 questions about Virginia election laws

4. What should be the deadline for accepting mail ballots? Voting by mail was one of the more controversial aspects of this year’s election, although military personnel have been voting by mail since the Civil War — so the method wasn’t new, only the volume. However, different states have different deadlines for when those ballots must arrive. Some required them by the close of business on Election Day, much like an in-person ballot. Other states treated them more like tax returns — as long as they were postmarked by Election Day, they could be accepted afterward, and those grace periods varied from state to state. Virginia accepted mail ballots up until noon of the Friday following the election, but other states accepted them for weeks later. Fortunately, none of those made a difference in the presidential election, although in theory they could have. Should there be a standard “end date” across the country?