Editorial: 6 questions about Virginia election laws

Monday is election day. Yes, yes, we know you thought we’ve already had election day — or election week, or election month. But those were just preliminaries. Monday is the day the real deal goes down — when the electors who were chosen on or about Nov. 3 meet in their respective state capitals to cast the only votes that truly matter, those of the Electoral College.
For those of you who really want to be sticklers, none of this is official until Congress says it is on Jan. 6. It’s an 18th century procedure that won’t go away anytime soon. To abolish the Electoral College and adopt a popular vote system would require a constitutional amendment — and that would require 38 states to go along. There aren’t 38 states that would ever agree to that, so any discussion of changing that system is purely academic. Instead, let’s pose some other questions about how we elect those presidential electors and report those results.
1. Should we have national rules for presidential elections? By now, you should realize we don’t. Different states have different rules for when polls open and close, whether there’s early voting or not, who can vote early if there is early voting, how those results get counted and reported — basically, everything. Should those be standardized? That runs directly counter to the concept of federalism, but let’s go ahead and ask it because in the election just passed, each party found something to complain about. Republicans didn’t like states that counted mail ballots that arrived after Election Day (even if they were postmarked on or before Nov. 3); Democrats didn’t like states that tried to reduce the number of polling places.
2. Should Congress guarantee that states actually hold elections? And should it guarantee that states respect the results of those elections? This seems pretty basic but the constitution never requires an actual election. Instead, it says “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors …” And in the early days of the republic, that’s what many did — state legislatures appointed electors. There were no presidential elections, as we know them now, in some states. For instance, in 1800, when Thomas Jefferson defeated John Adams, only five of 16 states held popular elections for president. It took decades before elections caught on. Before the Civil War, South Carolina never let voters choose the president. Not until 1868 did it do so.
There was some wild talk this fall about how Republican legislatures in some states might set aside the victories for Joe Biden in those states and instead appoint a slate of electors pledged to Donald Trump. That would have been an outrageous breach of faith with voters — but perfectly constitutional. Before Republicans get excited, consider this: The Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly could go ahead and vote now to pick Democratic electors for 2024. Should Congress close the door on any such mischief?
3. Should early voting continue? Virginia now has “no excuses” early voting, and this year had one of the earliest start dates in the country — Sept. 18. Some Republicans aren’t keen on early voting. Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch he’d like to see early voting repealed if Republicans regain the legislature. His constituents might think otherwise, though. In Spotsylvania, nearly 65% of the votes were cast early — slightly higher than the statewide figure of 61%. The pandemic no doubt spurred a lot of that, but the point remains: Voters showed by landslide margins that they like early voting. Woe be to the legislator who goes against that.
4. What should be the deadline for accepting mail ballots? Voting by mail was one of the more controversial aspects of this year’s election, although military personnel have been voting by mail since the Civil War — so the method wasn’t new, only the volume. However, different states have different deadlines for when those ballots must arrive. Some required them by the close of business on Election Day, much like an in-person ballot. Other states treated them more like tax returns — as long as they were postmarked by Election Day, they could be accepted afterward, and those grace periods varied from state to state. Virginia accepted mail ballots up until noon of the Friday following the election, but other states accepted them for weeks later. Fortunately, none of those made a difference in the presidential election, although in theory they could have. Should there be a standard “end date” across the country?
5. In what order should ballots be counted and reported? Some states counted the absentee ballots first. Others counted them last. Given the volume of absentee ballots — and the partisan split between Democrats tending to vote early and Republicans tending to vote on Election Day — that created two very different pictures, both of them often incorrect. Democrats were overjoyed when early returns showed Biden leading Ohio — that was a mirage because Ohio counted the absentees first. Once the other ballots were counted, Trump pulled ahead in the state and the final result was clear on election night.
In other states, just the opposite happened. In Virginia, Trump led the early returns in strongly Democratic Loudoun County until just one precinct remained — a result that mystified those who didn’t understand what was happening. That one precinct was the absentee precinct, which is where 69% of the votes were — and 79% of the votes that Biden was to get in the county. Once those votes were reported, Biden won the county handily. At least Virginia was done early. In Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania it took days to count all the votes — and Trump’s early leads disappeared there days after election night. None of that is nefarious — but we’re used to having all the votes counted on election night, and without a single massive vote drop at the end. Here’s one way to fix some of that:
6. Should absentee ballots be tabulated by precinct? We’ll never fully understand the 2020 results in Virginia because we can’t analyze them at the precinct level because all those absentees are counted in their own precinct. Both parties would like to know where they did well and where they didn’t — but can’t. If those early votes — technically, absentees — were counted as part of each precinct, we would.
