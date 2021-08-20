Editorial: 6 takeaways from a summer of polls in the governor's race

We have some new polls in the governor’s race, and they show the same thing that the previous ones did: This is a close race, with Democrat Terry McAuliffe slightly ahead of Republican Glenn Youngkin, but well within the margin of error.
These polls, coming on top all the others, should shatter any Democratic fantasies about McAuliffe winning easily. He might, indeed, win, but it won’t be easy, and there’s no guarantee he will win at all.
A poll by the firm coefficient — yes, that’s the name and lower-cased — showed McAuliffe leading 47% to 45%.
A poll on behalf of Conservatives for Clean Energy found McAuliffe leading 45% to 40%.
In July, two other polls showed McAuliffe up 46% to 41% and 47% to 45%. One in June put the race at 46% to 42%.
There’s a remarkable consistency to all these polls. Here are a few insights:
1. The race isn’t changing.
On the one hand, that’s no surprise. It’s summer. Voters are paying attention to more important things — you know, the beach, baseball, back-to-school.
On the other hand, a lot has been happening. Many of those things would seem to benefit Republicans — all the debates at school boards over mask mandates, critical race theory, transgender policies. There’s no way any of those help Democrats, but they don’t seem to have hurt so far.
Other things would seem to benefit Democrats — Youngkin headlined a closed-to-the-media “election integrity” rally and who knows what kind of conspiracy theory nonsense got said there?
Nothing in Youngkin’s background shows him to be a Donald Trump acolyte yet he keeps playing footsie with people who have some dangerous notions. That doesn’t seem to be making any difference, either. Like we said, beach, baseball, back-to-school.
2. McAuliffe is stuck in the 45-47% range.
On the one hand, that’s no big deal. Many candidates don’t cross the 50% threshold until the votes are actually counted. On the other hand, McAuliffe has been governor before so these numbers don’t exactly show a populace raring to make him governor again.
Here’s the key fact that should worry Democrats: McAuliffe only polled 47.7% when he was elected governor in 2013 in a three-way race. It looks like he’s got that vote.
The question is: can we get the rest he needs to cross the 50% mark? This year will also be a three-way race, but the third candidate, Princess Blanding, might pull votes from the Democratic base.
It looks like McAuliffe has his votes nailed down, but a lot of voters are holding back, wanting to know more about Youngkin, who has never held office before.
The plus side for Democrats: McAuliffe is closer to 50% than Youngkin is and that’s always a good thing.
The danger for Democrats: All those undecided voters have already seen McAuliffe and haven’t committed.
If they like what they see from Youngkin, they might break his way. For Youngkin right now, close is good enough.
3. Virginians’ mood may favor Youngkin.
The Conservatives for Clean Energy Poll asked whether Virginians think the state is headed in the right direction. That’s often a good indicator for how things might go.
The danger for Democrats, who control state government — voters think the state is headed in the wrong direction by a pretty wide margin of 47% to 35%.
Those numbers would suggest trouble for Democrats, but if we peel back the onion on the statistics, they may not be as bad as they seem.
That wrong direction crowd is driven overwhelmingly by conservatives — 80% of them think the state is going in the wrong direction. Those are voters who would vote for Youngkin anyway. Liberals generally think the state is headed in the right direction, just not as strongly as conservatives think it’s headed in the wrong direction — 68% of liberals think Virginia is on the right course.
That might point to an enthusiasm gap that would benefit Republicans. (Some 11% of liberals think the state is headed in the wrong direction but it’s likely safe to say they have a different view of what the direction should be than conservatives do.)
The group to keep an eye on is moderates. They’re split; 40% think the state is going in the wrong direction, 36% think it’s going in the right direction, 25% aren’t sure.
It’s fashionable to say there are no longer any swing voters, that every election is a base election, but this poll would suggest that both McAuliffe and Youngkin need to spend some time persuading those moderates about their view of things.
4. Virginia’s view of President Biden may help McAuliffe.
On the surface, things don’t look good for Democrats. Joe Biden’s approval rating in the state is 47%, his disapproval rate is 46%. However, as with the right direction / wrong direction question, we need to dig deeper. Conservatives despise Biden — 81% disapprove of his handling of things. Liberals are thrilled — 77% approve.
Moderates, though, are generally in Biden’s corner — with 57% approving of his handling of of the job and only 32% disapproving. If you’re a Democrat, that’s a number you want to hug — in a polarized era, Biden is still holding the center.
5. Not all these conclusions fit easily together.
News flash: People are often irrational. We can’t explain why moderates like what Biden is doing but aren’t sure about the direction of the state. That’s either some high-level nuance — Biden good, state government not so much — or just an illogical inconsistency. Take your pick.
Our takeaway is more on the latter side — Democrats should be uneasy about these polls because they show McAuliffe sure hasn’t put Youngkin away yet, and there’s a clear path for Youngkin to get things together and win.
6. The best news for McAuliffe is in the suburbs. Or is it?
The poll found Youngkin leading in rural areas 59% to 28% while McAuliffe leads in the suburbs 51% to 30%.
Much of Youngkin’s campaign is predicated on winning back some of the suburban vote that’s broken toward Democrats in the Trump era. He doesn’t need to win the suburbs, he just needs to run better than Republicans have lately.
The 30% figure suggests that’s not working — yet. On the other hand, look at those rural numbers. We all know that a Republican candidate will run much better in rural areas than 59% so that fact that Youngkin is at 59% suggests he’s simply not well-known yet. That problem will get fixed.