Editorial: 6 takeaways from a summer of polls in the governor's race

5. Not all these conclusions fit easily together.

News flash: People are often irrational. We can’t explain why moderates like what Biden is doing but aren’t sure about the direction of the state. That’s either some high-level nuance — Biden good, state government not so much — or just an illogical inconsistency. Take your pick.

Our takeaway is more on the latter side — Democrats should be uneasy about these polls because they show McAuliffe sure hasn’t put Youngkin away yet, and there’s a clear path for Youngkin to get things together and win.

6. The best news for McAuliffe is in the suburbs. Or is it?

The poll found Youngkin leading in rural areas 59% to 28% while McAuliffe leads in the suburbs 51% to 30%.

Much of Youngkin’s campaign is predicated on winning back some of the suburban vote that’s broken toward Democrats in the Trump era. He doesn’t need to win the suburbs, he just needs to run better than Republicans have lately.