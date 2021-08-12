Editorial: 60 years ago, the NFL helped integrate Victory Stadium

This was a radical escalation, especially for an era where pro athletes weren’t known for social activism. “We have never faced this kind of situation before,” Colts spokesman Don Kellet told The Roanoke Times. “It came as quite a surprise to us.”

Sixty years later, it’s hard to know exactly what went on behind the scenes. The press coverage at the time not particularly inquisitive — at least the white-owned press. The most detailed reporting came from the Pittsburgh Courier, a Black newspaper.

All that The Roanoke Times reported was that two Colts players — running backs Lenny Moore and Joe “The Jet” Perry — met with Coach Weeb Eubank and Kellett to discuss the matter. Moore was quoted saying he would “certainly be unhappy about playing under such conditions. I hope the Colts can work something out.”

The Pittsburgh Courier reported something far more explosive. The Courier said that Steelers coach Buddy Parker polled his team and announced “we won’t cross an NAACP picket line, to play in a stadium which segregates Negro fans.” The Courier reported that the Colts quickly followed suit. Now the NFL had a problem. The integration of Victory Stadium wasn’t the first example of player activism, but it was one of the first — although white readers apparently never knew about that at the time.