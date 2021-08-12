Editorial: 60 years ago, the NFL helped integrate Victory Stadium

Sixty years ago today, civil rights history was made in Roanoke. On Aug. 12, 1961, Victory Stadium was integrated.
As with many things during that era, progress didn’t come easily or willingly — white city and state officials tried to block integration right up to the end. But as with other civil rights landmarks in Roanoke, it also came peacefully.
What makes the integration of since-demolished Victory Stadium even more noteworthy is that it involved the National Football League and an early example of players engaged in social activism.
The backdrop was a simpler time when the NFL played pre-season games in places like, well, Roanoke. In 1949, the Pittsburgh Steelers had played the Detroit Lions in Roanoke, a game that The Roanoke Times said “laid a financial egg.” A dozen years later, the Steelers returned to play the Baltimore Colts. Some things had changed in the interim, but not enough.
The game was sponsored by the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce. According to the article “More Than Just Victory on Paper” on the website US Sports History by historian Andrew Linden, “initially, stadium officials opened up its ticket windows to all consumers for the exhibition contest, hoping to bring in 24,000 fans for $4 a ticket. However, Virginia state authorities quickly stepped in and demanded that the stadium follow the Southern practice and law of seating segregation during the NFL game.”
We’ve been unable to determine who those state authorities were; press coverage at the time didn’t say because such an order apparently wasn’t considered newsworthy.
The governor at the time was Lindsay Almond, a Roanoke lawyer and politician who had only reluctantly ended Virginia’s “massive resistance” and finally accepted a token amount of school integration. Schools in Prince Edward County were still shut down rather than accept a single Black student.
As per state law, the city began selling tickets to designated white and Black sections; you don’t need to guess who had the better seats.
Two things led to an integrated crowd. First, R.R. Wilkinson was head of Roanoke’s NAACP chapter. He was pastor of Hill Street Baptist Church and figured prominently in all the civil rights advances in the city during those years and deserves to be remembered in some formal way (The Roanoke NAACP does give out an annual Rev. R.R. Wilkinson Memorial Award for Social Justice.)
The NAACP filed suit against Roanoke to force an integrated stadium. Not surprisingly, the suit languished in the court system, with no hearing date scheduled.
Four days before the game, with the courts unresponsive, the NAACP decided to throw the equivalent of a “Hail Mary” pass. By then all the NFL teams had integrated except one — the Washington Redskins, whose team colors were described by a sportswriter as “burgundy, gold and Caucasian.” Wilkinson sent telegrams to the Black players — 12 Steelers, seven Colts — and asked them to boycott the game. “Won’t you join us in our fight for freedom by refusing to play in a segregated situation?”
This was a radical escalation, especially for an era where pro athletes weren’t known for social activism. “We have never faced this kind of situation before,” Colts spokesman Don Kellet told The Roanoke Times. “It came as quite a surprise to us.”
Sixty years later, it’s hard to know exactly what went on behind the scenes. The press coverage at the time not particularly inquisitive — at least the white-owned press. The most detailed reporting came from the Pittsburgh Courier, a Black newspaper.
All that The Roanoke Times reported was that two Colts players — running backs Lenny Moore and Joe “The Jet” Perry — met with Coach Weeb Eubank and Kellett to discuss the matter. Moore was quoted saying he would “certainly be unhappy about playing under such conditions. I hope the Colts can work something out.”
The Pittsburgh Courier reported something far more explosive. The Courier said that Steelers coach Buddy Parker polled his team and announced “we won’t cross an NAACP picket line, to play in a stadium which segregates Negro fans.” The Courier reported that the Colts quickly followed suit. Now the NFL had a problem. The integration of Victory Stadium wasn’t the first example of player activism, but it was one of the first — although white readers apparently never knew about that at the time.
The Wednesday before the Saturday night game there was a closed-door meeting at the Patrick Henry Hotel that brought together the NAACP, the Chamber and representatives from the two teams (including one of Pittsburgh’s Black players, Buddy Young). The NFL’s young commissioner, Pete Rozelle, was patched in by phone from his New York office. Wilkinson apparently surprised this meeting by telling the participants that some Black fans in Roanoke had already bought tickets to the whites-only section, which further raised the stakes. Would they be denied admission?
The outcome of this meeting was either a masterful compromise, or too much of a compromise, depending on your point of view. Again, the reporting at the time was lacking in details (perhaps purposely so?). The Pittsburgh Courier declared that the Roanoke NAACP and the Black players had “held Jim Crow for downs.”
The Roanoke press coverage mostly focused on the game and the fact that the Black players would, indeed, suit up. There was, however, a cryptic comment from Wilkinson that “I’ll be there rootin’ on the 40-yard line.” That, notably, was a section reserved for whites.
Rozelle issued a statement in which he declared “this incident has focused the attention of the National Football League on the unhealthy condition existing in the cities of this type. I am hopeful that in future seasons clubs of the National Football League will not play games to segregated audiences.”
What went unsaid in the white press was that Roanoke apparently agreed to look the other way and allow Black fans to sit in “whites only” section — and it seems that everyone else agreed not to call attention to this for fear of upsetting local white sensibilities. In the end, some 300 Black fans were seated in white sections (total attendance: 13,000). City police were out in force, FBI agents and the National Guard were on the scene. Firefighters had “hoses at the ready.” But there was no need. Nothing happened except a Steelers victory, 24-20.