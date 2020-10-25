Editorial: 7 elections that were like 2020

4. 1968: Richard Nixon (R) vs. Hubert Humphrey (D). In a year rocked by riots and other social discontents, Nixon ran on law-and-order. Trump is borrowing from Nixon’s playbook. The main difference: The disorders of 1968 happened under a Democratic administration; the disorders of 2020 are coming under a Republican administration – with the Republican incumbent blaming Democratic governors, Democratic mayors or Democrats in general. Will that work? Or will voters ultimately blame Trump for straining the nation’s social bonds? That’s the argument Biden is making.

5. 1980: Ronald Reagan (R) vs. Jimmy Carter (D). Voters in 1980 had soured on Carter but weren’t convinced that Reagan was the answer. Some worried that he was too far to the right – and too old, 69 pushing 70 when he was elected. Age is a factor in this year’s election, with the 74-year-old Trump suggesting the 77-year-old Biden isn’t up to the job. The accusations that Biden is a closet radical aren’t convincing – during the primaries, Democrats thought he was too centrist – but he does represent a party that has moved further to the left, so Trump does have grounds on which to make that argument. In 1980, voters saw Reagan debate Carter and concluded he wasn’t too old or too far right, after all. What will voters conclude from this year’s debates?