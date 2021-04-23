Editorial: 70 years ago, Barbara Johns led a student walkout

That Virginia case was the one set in motion that day by the student walkout at Robert Russa Moton High School. It had the largest number of plaintiffs, and was the only one initiated by the students themselves.

Seven decades later, Johns is being held up as Virginia’s most notable heroine, more notable even than Pocahontas supposedly saving the life of John Smith. Her portrait hangs in the governor’s mansion. She is studied as part of the official Virginia curriculum. The state office building that houses the attorney general’s office is named in her honor.

She is memorialized in a statue that’s part of the Virginia Civil Rights Memorial in Richmond. And soon she was will be memorialized in yet another statue.

Last year, Virginia removed its statue of Robert E. Lee that once stood in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall. In its place, the General Assembly has voted to commission one of Johns.