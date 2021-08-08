Editorial: 70 years ago, Norton made civil rights history

Norton, a coalfield town with a population that is 90% white, seems an unlikely place for a civil rights milestone, and yet it is.
It’s also never gotten full credit for that milestone — the first integrated Little League baseball in the South. Norton did more than integrate its Little League baseball teams 70 years ago this summer; it also defiantly stood up to others in Virginia who insisted Norton kick its Black players off the team.
And yet history — at least in the form of “Long Time Coming,” a celebrated documentary aired on Netflix two years ago — records that the first integrated Little League baseball in the South came in Orlando in 1955. Norton, though, integrated its teams four years earlier — in 1951.
That deserves a historical marker — and a retelling that shows how Appalachia was on the forefront of civil rights while cities we now think of as more progressive were trying to punish Norton for being open-minded.
For these facts, we are indebted to the recollections of Wise County lawyer Frank Kilgore and a 1999 article in the Virginia Cavalcade magazine by Lann Malesky, who grew up in Norton and played on one the Little League teams.
In 1951, Norton fielded its first Little League, under the direction of a young optometrist, Charles Litton. Malesky explained that Little League charters define a specific geographic coverage area so Norton’s could have been drawn to exclude the Black section of town. It was not — so when tryouts were held that spring, Black boys turned out and were dutifully assigned to each of the teams. Norton didn’t just have one integrated team, it had four.
Malesky remembers “a minor stir with some of my future teammates” and how “two local politicians, sensitive to the traditional ways in Virginia, advised Litton and his youthful cohorts to exclude the Black players and warned them that the state would not let them get away with integrating the teams.” This was not an idle threat. Ten years later, the state intervened to prevent integration at Roanoke’s Victory Stadium — more on that on Thursday. Litton, though, forged ahead and Lanesky wrote that “there was tacit acceptance of the integration of our Little League.”
He remembers a bigger commotion over the names of the teams. Four civic groups sponsored four different teams and each one took a sponsor’s name — the Lions, the Kiwanis, the Boosters. The problem came with the fourth sponsor, the Junior Woman’s Club. No boys wanted to take the field with “Junior Woman” on the back of their jerseys. The sponsor insisted. Then, as now, money ruled. The club had paid for the jerseys. The boys took the field with “Junior Woman” on their backs.
The season passed uneventfully until it came time for the post-season All-Star competition, the forerunner then as it is now to the Little League World Series.
Norton was the only team in the western part of the state so its All-Star team was declared the western champion. As such it which would face the eastern region champions from Charlottesville. Two of the Black players — Johnny Blair and Harold “Mitch” Mitchell — made Norton’s All-Star team.
Lanesky wrote that “some disgruntled white parents called a meeting to try to remove Johnny and Mitch.” Litton and other Norton Little League organizers held firm. Blair and Mitchell stayed on the team.
This open-mindedness was not unprecedented in this part of the state.
Kilgore has called our attention to a 1939 photo that shows an integrated high school football team in Dante, in Russell County. It’s easy to forget now but we must remember that historically Appalachia was the part of the South that was the least interested in the Confederacy, and all that it implied.
Anyone in Appalachia waving around a Confederate flag today is not celebrating the region’s heritage, they are at odds with it. Also, then as now, the eastern part of the state tended to ignore whatever happened in Virginia’s westernmost corner.
Eventually, though, the Charlottesville Little League organizers learned that Norton’s All-Star team was integrated. This would not do.
Charlottesville’s team told Litton that Norton would have to leave its two Black players behind for the championship game because they were unwelcome on the city’s segregated fields. And that’s where the real drama began.
Norton refused to leave its Black players behind. Lanesky wrote that Charlottesville “faced a choice: either forfeit the championship or play the Norton All-Stars … in Norton.” Charlottesville decided to travel to Norton.
“The proud town rolled out a red carpet,” Lanesky wrote. There was a picnic, free ice cream sodas and movie passes.
“At 1 p.m. On a clear summer afternoon, the Norton High School band led a parade, the ballplayers riding in convertibles to the Norton Municipal Stadium.” Nearly 1,500 fans squeezed in.
In Hollywood fashion, the integrated Norton team thrashed the segregated visitors from Charlottesville, 12-3.
Lt. Gov. Lewis Preston “Pat” Collins — considered a protege of U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Sr. who in the coming years would advocate “Massive Resistance” to integration — was on hand to present the team with a trophy.
The Norton All-Stars then advanced to the regional Little League tournament in Fairmont, West Virginia. To get to the game, the team flew — the first time many of the kids had ever been on an airplane.
Fairmont apparently had no reservations about playing an integrated team. Fairmont also won, 9-0. The Norton All-Stars went home and the Fairmont team eventually advanced to the Little League World Series, where it finished third.
Somehow a 1955 game in Florida between an all-white team from Orlando and an all-Black team from Pensacola has been recorded as the first integrated Little League game in the South. It’s just not so.
We don’t mean to minimize the importance of that game, which was dramatic and important in its own way; 61 white Florida teams refused to play the Black team. That’s how Pensacola qualified for the state championship; all its regional competitors had forfeited rather than play. It’s also how Orlando wound up as the opponent; nobody else was willing to play.
That game for the Florida championship (which Orlando won) does qualify as historic in at least one way — it’s said to be the first time in the South that a white team and a Black team played each other for a state championship.
But Norton deserves its due for being first to integrate its Little League teams. Where is its historical marker?