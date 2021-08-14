Editorial: 8 observations about Glenn Youngkin

Glenn Youngkin is the most unknown candidate ever to run for governor of Virginia in the modern age.
We’ve elected other governors with no experience in elected office — Republican Linwood Holton in 1969, Democrat Mark Warner in 2001, Democrat Terry McAuliffe in 2013 — but we knew something each one of them.
All three had run statewide before winning, so we had seen hints of their instincts and inclinations.
Youngkin comes before us with no political background at all. The Republican nominee for governor, though, does have an extensive background in the business world.
Last week, The Washington Post published two stories about Youngkin’s time as co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, the world’s second-largest private equity firm. Those stories give us at least some insight into what type of governor Youngkin might be. (By contrast, we know exactly what kind of governor McAuliffe would be, since he’s been governor before. Read that however you like.)
Here are some of the insights we gleaned:
1. Youngkin might have the right skills for a governor.
“Youngkin generally won praise as a capable, collaborative manager from a handful of former Carlyle executives interviewed for this article — all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the closely controlled company.”
These are important skills for a governor, assuming Youngkin is able to translate them from the business world to the political world.
Some business people thrive in politics; some don’t — because they’re accustomed to giving orders to subordinates.
Even if Youngkin winds up dealing with a Republican legislature, those legislators will be the first to tell him he’s not their boss.
The collaboration part will be even more important if Youngkin wins but has to deal with a Democratic legislature. (And the state Senate isn’t up for reelection this year, so it will have a narrow Democratic majority for at least half of the next governor’s term.)
2. Youngkin is smart.
“One thing that enabled him to rise up through the ranks was his capacity to absorb information. You can shovel gobs of information into his brain, and he can analyze it and spit it out in a useful and comprehensive manner.
Glenn is astounding at that,” said one former Carlyle executive. That’s an obviously useful skill. However …
3. Youngkin might also lack the right skills for a governor.
“He wasn’t seen as a natural dealmaker, but he had the capacity to absorb an immense amount of information and speak about it coherently.
People close to Youngkin say he was process-oriented, having studied engineering. So as he climbed the management ranks, much of his attention was on day-to-day operations.”
Youngkin sounds like more of a manager than a leader. Nothing wrong with that — maybe he could make the DMV more efficient — just know what you’re getting and not getting.
4. Youngkin might not be that good a manager.
He was named co-CEO — an unusual arrangement — and after three years lost out in a power struggle with his fellow co-CEO.
“At Carlyle the circumstances of his exit aren’t really a secret: He retired after a power struggle that left him in charge of more modest businesses.”
If you’re a Republican and want a Republican governor, you might not care whether he’s any good. But, objectively speaking, to the extent Youngkin touts his business record as qualifying him for governor, he might be overstating his case.
5. Youngkin is not one to shake up the status quo.
Granted, a Republican governor would shake up the current Democratic status quo in Richmond by his very presence. But don’t expect any innovative thinking out of Youngkin.
“One longtime Carlyle joint-venture partner, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly about the firm, said Youngkin was smart and personable but not one to shake up the status quo.
‘A phrase that was kicked around is he’s like Wonder Bread dipped in whole milk,’ the joint-venture partner said.” There’s nothing in Youngkin’s background to suggest he would be a transformational governor.
6. Youngkin probably understands the global economy quite well.
From 1999 until 2005 he worked in London “setting up offices around Europe. When he returned to Washington, Youngkin led a Carlyle sector that made industrial investments.”
Mind you, that doesn’t mean you should believe Youngkin’s ads when he says he knows how to create jobs. Private equity firms make their money by helping companies become more profitable — some grow profits by expanding, some by reducing expenses.
Companies can talk about employees being assets all they want but on the ledger sheet. Companies don’t set out to create jobs; they set out to make money. Any jobs created are a necessary expense.
7. Youngkin’s economic record at Carlyle isn’t all that great.
Current and former employees … describe a checkered record at odds with his campaign’s portrayal.
In the past decade, Youngkin was responsible for troubled forays into hedge funds and energy investments, they said. He also oversaw a push into infrastructure projects that dogged him, as a $2.2 billion fund for clients struggled to make deals.”
8. Nothing in Youngkin’s business record suggests he’s a Trump acolyte.
Rather, he comes across as a Virginia version of Mitt Romney. Democrats may blanch at that comparison but they should be worried: A survey earlier this year by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University found that Virginia voters were slightly right of center — giving themselves a score of 5.83 on a scale that went from 0 for most liberal and 10 for most conservative. They rated Romney at 5.82, suggesting that a Romney-like Republican could well win in Virginia (even if the actual Romney didn’t in 2012).
That, of course, raises the perplexing question of why Youngkin is toying with those in his party who traffic in conspiracy theories. As the Post wrote: “Several [Carlyle executives] expressed disappointment that someone whom they viewed as a serious-minded business leader has coddled the Trump base of the Republican Party, such as by being hesitant to acknowledge that President Biden was legitimately elected.”
Perhaps that’s why “‘you don’t see a lot of Carlyle people coming out and supporting him,’ another former Carlyle executive noted.”
The most generous interpretation is that Youngkin has concluded he’s got to play footsie with the Trumpers to win. Does that mean he’s showing innate political skill — or lack of a spine?