Editorial: 8 observations about Glenn Youngkin

People close to Youngkin say he was process-oriented, having studied engineering. So as he climbed the management ranks, much of his attention was on day-to-day operations.”

Youngkin sounds like more of a manager than a leader. Nothing wrong with that — maybe he could make the DMV more efficient — just know what you’re getting and not getting.

4. Youngkin might not be that good a manager.

He was named co-CEO — an unusual arrangement — and after three years lost out in a power struggle with his fellow co-CEO.

“At Carlyle the circumstances of his exit aren’t really a secret: He retired after a power struggle that left him in charge of more modest businesses.”

If you’re a Republican and want a Republican governor, you might not care whether he’s any good. But, objectively speaking, to the extent Youngkin touts his business record as qualifying him for governor, he might be overstating his case.

5. Youngkin is not one to shake up the status quo.

Granted, a Republican governor would shake up the current Democratic status quo in Richmond by his very presence. But don’t expect any innovative thinking out of Youngkin.