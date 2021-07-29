Editorial: 8 questions for the redistricting commission

Virginia’s redistricting commission comes to Southwest Virginia today — at least virtually. Today is the day set aside for an online hearing to listen to what people in Southwest Virginia think about how congressional and legislative lines should be redrawn when the census numbers come out.
Coming up Aug. 3 is an in-person hearing in Richmond for “central Virginia,” and on Aug. 5 there’s one for “the valley region.”
Seeing as how the commission now doesn’t include any representatives from west of Forest, this hearing may be the only way people in Southwest Virginia have any official say at all (whether that “say” gets heeded is, of course, an entirely different matter).
The commission can’t do anything about the main concern we have — Southwest (and Southside) Virginia will lose representation in Richmond no matter what. That’s just a matter of math — most of Southwest and Southside has been losing population, while the urban crescent has been gaining.
Here are some of the things the commission ought to hear about, though:
1. Should the Roanoke Valley be split between congressional districts? Or should it stay intact? And if it stays intact, should it become part of the 9th District?
These are three big questions, just phrased differently. For decades, the Roanoke Valley was part of the 6th District. That started to change in the 1990s when the 9th District had to grow geographically and bit off part of Roanoke County.
Now, as a result of the redistricting following the 2010 census, the 9th District includes Salem, and even more of Roanoke County. (You’ll recall that when Morgan Griffith of Salem was elected in 2010, he didn’t live in the district. He didn’t move, but the district did.)
The 9th District will have to grow even more in this redistricting, perhaps enough to pick up at least 75,000 people. The problem is that mapmakers don’t have many options, because the 9th is hemmed in by North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia. So how should the 9th expand?
One easy way to pick up more people is simply to take in more of the Roanoke Valley. Sorry, Democrats, the 9th could swallow the city of Roanoke whole and still not pick up enough Democrats for your party to win the 9th again. (We’ve run the math.)
But taking in more of the Roanoke Valley would change the character of the 9th District in other ways — by making it more suburban and less rural.
For the Roanoke Valley to retain its influence, valley residents should want the entire valley to be part of one congressional district, not split between two of them as it is now. (That would be a complication for Griffith.)
However, to preserve the rural character of the 9th, rural voters shouldn’t want any more of the Roanoke Valley in their district.
So what’s the priority for the commission: Keeping the 9th District rural, even if that means drawing some strange lines? Or keeping the lines simple and changing the district’s rural nature by giving it even more of the Roanoke Valley?
2. If the 9th District avoids the Roanoke Valley, where should it grow? At that point there are only two options — loop around Roanoke to the north and take in some of the Shenandoah Valley. Or push east into Southside.
3. Should the Roanoke Valley and the New River Valley be in the same congressional district? They increasingly function as overlapping economic units. In the state legislature, one state Senate district includes Roanoke and Blacksburg. Should they share the same member of Congress?
If the answer is yes, there are two ways to accomplish that. One is to subsume the Roanoke Valley into the 9th, with the consequences described above. The other would be to carve the the New River Valley out of the 9th altogether, and use the Roanoke and New River valleys as the core of a new district that might go to … well who knows?
This might produce a logical economic unit at the center of that new district, but it would force the New River Valley-less 9th District to expand even more dramatically, almost certainly into Southside.
What’s the better option? Do we care so much about an economically logical district that we wind up drawing an awkward-looking 9th District that runs along the state’s southern border?
On the other hand, that awkward-looking 9th District that avoids the New River Valley but takes in much of Southside would be distinctly rural. What should be our priorities here?
4. Should Roanoke and Lynchburg continue to be in the same congressional district? They have been since at least the 1940s. Does it matter one way or another?
5. How should the 5th District grow? It will have to add people somehow. If the 9th District eats into through Henry County and adjoining counties, it will have to add even more people.
The historic 5th District was a Southside district. The present 5th District is gerrymandered to run up to Fauquier County on the edge of Northern Virginia.
Should the 5th try to retain its Southside character? If so, that would be an argument to pick up Lynchburg, although that would force a more radical redrawing of the 6th District.
6. Should the Shenandoah Valley be connected to Roanoke, Charlottesville or Northern Virginia?
The 6th District now is one of the most logically-drawn districts around. It’s basically an Interstate 81 district with a leg over to Lynchburg. But if the 9th District takes more or even all of the Roanoke Valley, that will force a big makeover of the 6th. Which way should it go?
If you’re in, say, Waynesboro, would you rather be aligned with Roanoke, Charlottesville or the Northern Virginia exurbs? Now let’s move on to state legislative districts.
7. Should Roanoke and Roanoke County be in the same state Senate district? Through the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, they were. Because the city votes strongly Democratic and the county votes strongly Republican, that produced a series of competitive elections that swung back and forth between the two parties.
Now they’re in different districts, one heavily Republican (represented by David Suetterlein of Roanoke County), one heavily Democratic (represented by John Edwards of Roanoke). How should they be drawn now? Both parties would have something at risk with more competitive districts.
8. Should Blacksburg and Christiansburg be in the same state Senate district? Same question, just different localities. They’re close geographically but not politically, one reason that now they’re split between two districts. Should they continue to be?
Those are just eight questions. We could probably ask 80 more. See how much fun this is going to be?