Editorial: 8 questions for the redistricting commission

So what’s the priority for the commission: Keeping the 9th District rural, even if that means drawing some strange lines? Or keeping the lines simple and changing the district’s rural nature by giving it even more of the Roanoke Valley?

2. If the 9th District avoids the Roanoke Valley, where should it grow? At that point there are only two options — loop around Roanoke to the north and take in some of the Shenandoah Valley. Or push east into Southside.

3. Should the Roanoke Valley and the New River Valley be in the same congressional district? They increasingly function as overlapping economic units. In the state legislature, one state Senate district includes Roanoke and Blacksburg. Should they share the same member of Congress?

If the answer is yes, there are two ways to accomplish that. One is to subsume the Roanoke Valley into the 9th, with the consequences described above. The other would be to carve the the New River Valley out of the 9th altogether, and use the Roanoke and New River valleys as the core of a new district that might go to … well who knows?

This might produce a logical economic unit at the center of that new district, but it would force the New River Valley-less 9th District to expand even more dramatically, almost certainly into Southside.