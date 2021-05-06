Editorial: 8 questions the Democratic candidates should answer tonight

The five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor do something tonight that Democrats hardly ever do anymore: They’ll appear in Southwest Virginia.

The occasion is a debate hosted by WCYB-TV in Bristol, the second of four the Democratic candidate are having before the June 8 primary — which is already underway thanks to Virginia’s early voting rules. Democratic voters may be few in Southwest Virginia but the state’s electoral reality is one of the candidates on that debate stage will on June 9 be the front-runner so even Virginians who don’t plan to vote for any of them ought to pay attention to what they have to say.

Before the Democrats debated last month in Richmond we posed three questions for them, two of which they didn’t address and one which they talked around. So we’ll re-up those three questions and add some more.

1. What will you do about the parole board? Don’t tell us it’s under investigation; we all know that’s a dodge.

E-mails now show the former head of the board — now a judge in Virginia Beach — told a subordinate “Wave that wand of power, and let’s cut them loose. There needs to be a silver lining to all this! Give me more!!!”