Editorial: A better idea for Virginia's controversial coal tax credits

The coalfields need a new economy. Here’s a way. They already have a college —UVA-Wise — but it’s one of just two state universities without any graduate programs. (UVA-Wise does have a proposed Masters’ in Education awaiting state approval.) When he was running for governor, Ralph Northam proposed turning UVA-Wise into a research university, with an emphasis on renewable energy. We thought that was an innovative idea and wonder why nothing has come of that. Here’s a chance for Republicans to call Northam’s bluff.

From 2010 to 2018, the UVA-Wise budgets add up to about $366 million. That’s not much more than the $314.6 million the state spent during the same time on those coal tax credits. What if that money had been spent instead on UVA-Wise — nearly doubling its budget? Which would have been the better investment? Ideally, that question should answer itself. We can’t undo the past but we can change the future: What if we abolish those coal tax credits — the JLARC auditors say that won’t really change the trajectory of Virginia coal —and spent that money instead on transforming UVA-Wise into the research university that Northam proposed? What would that do to the economy of the coalfields? (OK, granted, it would help the economy of Wise County a lot more than, say, Tazewell County, but the JLARC report says that the coal tax credits aren’t really helping anyone right now).