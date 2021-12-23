Editorial: A Christmas Eve wish list for Southwest Virginia

We’re taking a moment this Christmas Eve to indulge in some wishful thinking, imagining gifts we would love Southwest Virginia to receive, developments that would improve the lives of many in the coming year.

Our first wish, we won’t limit to the boundaries of the Blue Ridge Mountains: an end to the pandemic. A genuine end, not a situation where people try to go about their lives as if the pandemic no longer matters, a strategy that might seem fine until the worst strikes and a friend or loved one becomes sick or dies.

We want a real turn-the-corner development, where no one has reason to be fearful about moving about maskless, where vaccination against the virus is routine and uncontroversial, where the grim stream of numbers denoting positive cases and casualties has gone dry.

We wish for the unity, determination and patience that achieving this reality will require. When it comes to vaccination rates, Virginia as a whole is ahead of most of the rest of the nation, yet in Southwest Virginia vaccination rates in most communities are lagging behind the state and the country, which is worrisome, especially for some of the most rural counties, which lack easy access to hospital facilities.

At the time of this writing, in our part of the state, only Roanoke County is exceeding all the state averages when it comes to vaccination. We wish for the rest of Southwest Virginia to be more like Roanoke County, a sentiment many residents of that county can probably agree on.

We wish for our newly elected governor, Glenn Youngkin, and our reconfigured General Assembly to see value in bipartisanship and make it a guiding principle in all pursuits. Let’s face it: with Republicans barely in control of the House of Delegates and Democrats holding a slim majority in the Senate, it’s the only way anything will get done.

Youngkin has indicated he’ll seek to refund $1.5 billion of the state budget surplus to taxpayers, which is all well and good, but we wish he would consider directing at least some of those funds or some of what’s left over toward bolstering education. There’s great bipartisan-backed options to choose from.

One that we examined in depth, the Growth4VA initiative (Nov. 5, “Growth4VA initiative deserves a bipartisan discussion“ and Nov. 29, “What would Southwest Virginia get out of Growth4VA?”) would build a dynamic partnership between the Old Dominion’s colleges and universities and its business community, designed to provide those businesses with an in-state pool of highly trained employees. Developed by the Virginia Business Higher Education Council, Growth4VA aims to create college programs called “talent pathways” that are tailored to give students the skills Virginia industries need most in their new hires. We wish for our legislators and governor to see fit to make this $880 million investment.

The deteriorating facilities that house the state’s K-12 classrooms also sorely need attention — and a dose of that surplus. The Commission on School Construction and Modernization, comprised of legislators from both sides of the aisle, came up with some excellent ideas for tackling the too-long neglected problem of crumbling schools (Dec. 9, “Ideas from Virginia’s bipartisan school construction commission deserve bipartisan support“).

These include upgrading the state’s outmoded Literary Fund, intended as a source of loans for school construction projects but so inadequate it’s rarely used. There also are proposals to allow localities to levy a sales tax that benefits school construction after seeking permission directly from voters — rather than having to go through the General Assembly — and to use casino gaming proceeds to start a fund that could give grants to counties and cities that can’t afford to take on loans. We wish for these ideas to become law — it would at least be a promising beginning for managing an enormous problem.

We wish that Youngkin will remember the debt he owes to Southwest Virginia voters, who turned out in droves to tip the neck-and-neck governor’s election in his favor. Following through on the above proposals would help to repay some of that debt.

We also wish for the General Assembly to find the time and the will to make much needed reforms to the state’s inefficient social services system. If sweeping change can’t be in the cards, then, as we suggested previously (Dec. 12, “How to repair Virginia’s social services system“) even forming a committee to assess every aspect of the system and determine where to go next would be more than what’s currently being done.

We wish for the shootings in Roanoke to stop. We wish for the efforts by city officials and community leaders to counter the problem at its source to take deep root and bloom, and as we’ve said before (Nov. 22, “Roanoke cannot afford apathy as gun violence rises“) we hope the entire city will invest thought and resources in coming up with solutions, and support those carrying those solutions out.

Regarding the ordinance that the Roanoke City Council passed 5-2 which potentially penalizes the homeless for camping or sleeping on downtown sidewalks with a $250 fine and arrest, we wish for this new law to be carried out in a humane fashion that affords the less fortunate their dignity and considers where those who are displaced will stay.

On a lighter note — literally, multiple notes — we wish that those who live and work in downtown Roanoke will get a chance to once again hear the sound of Old Gabriel, the steam whistle that used to call from Norfolk Southern’s East End Shops (Dec. 9, “Old Gabriel set the pace for Roanoke’s economic heartbeat“).

So much more we could wish for! If wishes were fishes, we’d all swim in riches, so it’s said.

We wish everyone happy holidays and a merry Christmas.