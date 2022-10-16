Editorial: A closer look at SOL results for Roanoke city schools

Roanoke City Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Archie Freeman knows off the top of his head the number of students in his district for whom English is not their first language: 1,906, about 15% of the student body.

That’s just one of the factors behind the district’s academic staff not treating the school system’s recent Standards of Learning results like a four-alarm fire. However, as Freeman put it, that does not mean as if the school system is proceeding like everything is fine and no problems exist. “We’ve got work to do.”

To recap, the Virginia Department of Education in August released statistics showing pass rates for SOL tests statewide.

The results shown for the Roanoke school division are definitely attention-grabbing, but not reassuring. In all five categories — reading, writing, history and social sciences, mathematics and science — the division’s students’ 2021-22 pass rates scored below the state average, and in a set of tables published in this newspaper that allows comparison among 12 school divisions in the Roanoke and New River valleys, Roanoke’s passing scores were the lowest in all five categories.

Roanoke’s new rates had mixed results when compared to its own 2020-21 pass rates. More students passed the science and mathematics tests, but the pass rates for reading, writing and history worsened.

No one in the Roanoke school system is claiming that they want to settle for the current results. “Reading and writing and math are the key things we must work on,” Freeman said.

During the COVID-19 school shutdowns, chronic absenteeism surged, which did not help.

Roanoke school officials point out, though, that these SOL scores are not the only way to measure progress — and they don’t capture nuances unique to the city’s schools.

“By the numbers, we’re the most diverse school division in the state,” said Julie Drewry, the district’s executive director of accountability and assessment.

The state education department website displays SOL pass rates based on federal accountability calculations, Drewry said, a relatively simple measure derived by dividing the number of test passers by the number of test takers, with certain groups of students eliminated from the calculations. However, Virginia SOL standards allow more options for students to pass the SOLs or earn the equivalent than that federal calculation considers.

State regulations allow alternatives

For example, Virginia takes into account the growth of the individual student, even if the student technically doesn’t earn a passing score. As Drewry explained, “They have set up this metric that says, if you did this in the fall, and you do this in the spring,” i.e., if the student scores higher in the spring than they did in the fall, “even if you don’t pass, you’ve still shown growth, so we’re going to count you in the pass rate as a positive.”

There’s another test, the World-Class Instructional Design and Assessment (WIDA) for English Language Learners, that applies to the 1,906 students that Freeman referenced for whom English is not a first language.

“If students who are English learners don’t pass the SOL, but they show growth on the WIDA then they’re counted in the positives as part of our pass rate,” Drewry said. “So we get those as well, where those kids would be failures” under the federal accountability calculation. “Virginia also gives us a certain number of semesters for a student being in the country that if they don’t show growth on the WIDA, and they don’t pass the SOL, they can still be excluded” from the accreditation assessment.

Once these elements are factored in, the district numbers in reading and math improve, as shown in the 2021‐2022 Student Achievement Report released last month. The state website logs 55% passing the SOL reading test and 48% passing the SOL math test, while the schools’ adjusted assessments, which are presented broken down by grade level, average to 76% in reading and 75% in math from third through eight grade and 83% for high school end of course evaluations in both subjects.

The diversity of the student population in Roanoke means that all of these state-approved alternative testing and scoring methods come into play in the schools’ assessments.

All Roanoke schools accredited

“If you look at Roanoke City, we are in the top 20 in population size,” Drewry said. The Roanoke city district also ranks in the commonwealth’s top 20 for the number of students who are homeless, for the number of students receiving free and reduced lunch, for the number of English language learners and the for number of students in special education programs. In Virginia, “we’re the only division that hits all of those that’s in the top 20 in size,” she said.

Given these differences, a comparison of Roanoke’s school system to that of Roanoke County, with its less diverse population and higher median household income, or to those of their immediate rural neighbors, will not constitute an apples to apples comparison. Roanoke most closely resembles other urban districts in the state.

Freeman referred to an Oct. 5 story in the Lynchburg News & Advance that made this apples-to-apples comparison. That story by reporter Bryson Gordon examined why only half of the schools in the Lynchburg city system received full accreditation for the 2022-23 school year.

Gordon wrote, “Examples of other city school divisions in Virginia and their percentages of schools receiving full accreditation for the 2022-23 school year are as follows: Danville City Public Schools, 20%; Charlottesville City Public Schools, 66%; Newport News City Public Schools, 61%; Richmond City Public Schools, 36%; Roanoke City Public Schools, 96%, according to VDOE data.”

The remaining 4% refers to Hurt Park Elementary, which is accredited but with conditions, meaning some indicators measured by the state are still below standards.

In that particular match up, “we don’t look as bad,” Freeman said.

There’s a lot of work has to be done, for certain, but there are also achievements to celebrate.