Editorial: A consequential session (just not for rural Virginia)

The bond issue could come back next year but given the rules on constitutional amendments, it will be now be at least 2024 before that could ever see a place on the ballot. Justice delayed is justice denied and House Democrats voted to deny educational justice. An exception must be made for Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke — the only House Democrat to vote for that constitutional amendment before it died in committee.

We’re in a churlish mood but don’t get the idea rural Virginia was completely ignored. The General Assembly did appropriate $50 million for broadband, the absence of which is one of the top economic development challenges in rural Virginia. That’s significant, to be sure. But it’s also an easy vote, and it may be years before that fiber gets laid.

Meanwhile, the legislature voted to do away with the state’s coal tax credits. That was inevitable, given both the legislature’s politics and a state report last year that concluded the tax credits actually cost the state more jobs than they save.

The insult wasn’t that the legislature voted to sunset the credits, but that the General Assembly offered Southwest Virginia nothing in return except the promise of a study, as if what the region really needs is more study.