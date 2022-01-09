Editorial: A different view of the troubles in Loudoun County

Broad assumptions can fall away when we take a new look at something we thought familiar.

In today’s case, that principle applies to the contentious battle over education policies in the country’s wealthiest county that played a role in Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s narrow victory over Democratic rerun Terry McAuliffe.

In the lead up to that election, Loudoun County School Board meetings dominated national headlines as an unwitting ground zero in a culture war over claims of children being indoctrinated with “critical race theory.”

Fox News in particular fanned the flames, airing almost 80 stories over four months in 2021, and Southwest Virginia saw reverberations from that ludicrously outsized news coverage as the issue sprang from nowhere to dominate discussions in rural school districts.

The complaints that flooded meetings of puzzled school board members were usually accompanied by anger over mask-wearing requirements, which at least connected to real school policies.

Mainstream media outlets have often bolstered a perception that the actions of outraged parents in Loudoun County were primarily motivated by an opposition to the honest teaching of Black history. A more recent, outside-the-mainstream examination of the situation paints a more nuanced picture, if not a comforting one.

A five-part series on the Loudoun County education battles by anti-establishment journalist Matt Taibbi, published through his “TK News” website on Substack.com, reads more like a dark comedy, with the caveat that real people continue to be adversely affected by this pileup of escalating absurdities.

Taibbi made his reputation as an investigator and critic of complex financial controversies such as the government bailouts of the banks behind the subprime mortgage crisis that caused the Great Recession of 2008.

An admirer of the late “gonzo journalist” Hunter S. Thompson, Taibbi famously described investment firm Goldman, Sachs as “a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.”

Lately he’s become more of a media gadfly, firing off protests at an industry that he sees as moving toward unbridgeable partisanship and away from the constitutional principles of free speech and freedom of the press.

Perhaps the most disconcerting revelation from his independent look into Loudoun’s troubles is that the precursor to all this national hullabaloo, the school system’s effort to address inequities in the admission of Black and Hispanic students to gifted programs, actually resulted in the disenfranchisement of other minority groups — Asian and South Asian families.

Under the blind admissions system that was previously in place, Asian students, not white students, made up the largest portion of Loudoun’s gifted program enrollees, though they comprised only about 20% of the population. (By the way, because of the community’s affluence, these sought-after programs feed directly into Ivy League institutions such as Harvard, Princeton and Stanford.)

The percentage of Black students in these programs was smaller than their proportion of the overall student body, which in 2019 led the county’s NAACP chapter to file a discrimination complaint with Attorney General Mark Herring’s office.

Taibbi notes that the school district does have a bleak history when it comes to segregation and complaints of racist incidents. He also adds sardonically that the gifted admissions controversy arose at the same time that Herring, himself a Loudoun graduate, publicly admitted to wearing blackface at a college party.

At about the same time as the controversy over admissions, in a perfect storm of bad judgement, a Loudoun County elementary school organized a “runaway slave game” meant to teach about the Underground Railroad, the network that worked to help enslaved Black people escape — and the well-meaning but ill thought out exercise resulted in a Black parent’s complaint that further inflamed these rising tensions.

By the time Herring’s office ruled that Loudoun’s gifted admissions process was indeed discriminatory against Black and Hispanic students, the wealthy school district had already spent about $500,000 on a California consulting firm hired to address issues with diversity. Herring’s office adopted that firm’s recommendations — measures that really were, for better or for worse, guided by interpretations of critical race theory principles.

Critical race theory is not taught in Virginia schools, and this nugget does not contradict that fact. However, according to Taibbi, a growing number of Loudoun parents and educators, among them at least a few who regularly voted Democratic, felt the consulting firm’s recommended changes went too way far, playing right into the right wing caricature of CRT as a system that deliberately turns students against each other.

In the meantime, the voices of South Asian parents upset with the school system because of the changes to their kids’ access to the gifted programs went unheard. Taibbi’s piece opens with anecdotes of South Asian residents in Loudoun casting votes for a Republican ticket for the first time in their lives.

For the record, Youngkin did not win Loudoun County, but he lost there and in other Northern Virginia localities by a smaller margin than his predecessor Ed Gillespie did to Ralph Northam in 2017. Pair that with the surge in support he received from rural Virginia and complete Democratic control of the state came to an end after only two years.

Taibbi’s series does not address the widespread misinformation about the teaching of CRT that blazed through the state, beyond acknowledging McAuliffe’s infamous Sept. 28 debate gaffe that played into the hands of Youngkin and Republicans (“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what to teach”) and asserting that Democrats nationally are in danger of losing the public’s trust on education if they don’t reverse a course he described as a “‘parents should leave ruining education to us’ approach.”

Virginia election experts have asserted that the closing of schools because of COVID-19 and the switch to virtual learning weighed heavier in the Democratic defeat than CRT.

Taibbi supports that conclusion, saying in an interview that though coverage of Loudoun rarely made mention of it, school closures “were the primary issue for most people there … The more common complaint was, ‘My kids are not learning anything.’”