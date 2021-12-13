Editorial: A failed attempt to silence the messengers

Thomas “T.J.” Roberston and Jacob Fracker have maintained that they did not participate in or witness any of the violence that took place Jan. 6, though this did not stop federal authorities from charging them with felonies or the town from firing them.

The now-infamous selfie the pair took inside the Capitol Crypt, with Fracker making an obscene gesture at the camera, got its first public exposure when Craighead posted a leaked copy on social media. She had danced with the officers at one of her Black Lives Matter events, and was mortified by what she saw as a betrayal.

Comments that Fracker and Robertson posted on social media after their selfie went public — and comments they made in interviews — implied that they were more upset about Craighead’s criticisms than the were about the news getting out that they’d been inside the Capitol.

Craighead also heard from county residents who were angrier at her for publicizing the selfie than they were at the officers for being present during the riot. This continued after she chose to run as the Democratic candidate for the 9th District House of Delegates seat, which represents most of Franklin County, all of Patrick County and part of Henry County.