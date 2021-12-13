Editorial: A failed attempt to silence the messengers

In the lead-up to Franklin County’s elections in November, attempts were made to punish the messengers.
Two of the Black women campaigning for office had made national and even international news by speaking frankly about the county’s history of segregation and racial tensions, a subject rarely addressed in public in prior years.
Young politician and activist Bridgette Craighead drew the national gaze as a co-organizer of demonstrations held in Rocky Mount and other county locales in the wake of the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer. These protests led Craighead to found the 56,000-population county’s official Black Lives Matter chapter.
Though the protests were peaceful — with dancing and refreshments — Craighead and her cohorts still endured some incidents of racist abuse, at least once while a newspaper photographer’s camera was clicking.
Penny Blue first drew similar national attention in late 2019. As the Franklin County School Board’s member at large, she set off a monthslong debate with a proposal to ban Confederate flag imagery from the school district’s dress code. The ban passed in June 2020, the same month Craighead began organizing protests.
On Jan. 6, two officers in the Rocky Mount Police Department participated in the insurrectionist riot inside the U.S. Capitol that attempted to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election results. Rocky Mount is the Franklin County seat.
Thomas “T.J.” Roberston and Jacob Fracker have maintained that they did not participate in or witness any of the violence that took place Jan. 6, though this did not stop federal authorities from charging them with felonies or the town from firing them.
The now-infamous selfie the pair took inside the Capitol Crypt, with Fracker making an obscene gesture at the camera, got its first public exposure when Craighead posted a leaked copy on social media. She had danced with the officers at one of her Black Lives Matter events, and was mortified by what she saw as a betrayal.
Comments that Fracker and Robertson posted on social media after their selfie went public — and comments they made in interviews — implied that they were more upset about Craighead’s criticisms than the were about the news getting out that they’d been inside the Capitol.
Craighead also heard from county residents who were angrier at her for publicizing the selfie than they were at the officers for being present during the riot. This continued after she chose to run as the Democratic candidate for the 9th District House of Delegates seat, which represents most of Franklin County, all of Patrick County and part of Henry County.
Craighead received a letter at her campaign headquarters, soaked in a yellow substance, that criticized her for supposedly being allied with critical race theory and “Nancy Peloski” [sic] and telling her to “go back to Africa,” adding, “We gave it a good try to domesticate you but I see we failed.”
Fracker and Robertson’s Jan. 6 venture brought further international attention to the county. On Jan. 19, Channel 4, a United Kingdom news channel, aired an on-camera interview with Fracker. The segment included an interview with Blue, who attributed support for the insurrection among some county residents to being raised with white supremacist values. “Trump didn’t come in and radicalize. He just came and took advantage of what’s here.”
In a surreal development, a citizen’s group opposed to mask mandates and the alleged teaching of critical race theory took a station wagon with a television mounted in the back of it to different locations, playing a clip from Blue’s Channel 4 interview and claiming, wrongly, that she was accusing all white residents of Franklin County of being white supremacists.
(Though he expressed disappointment in Blue’s remarks to Channel 4, Blue’s challenger in the election, Republican-endorsed independent Kevin David, did not participate in these attacks.)
The group was in Rocky Mount on Sept. 24, where Craighead spotted them playing the out-of-context clip and confronted them. Afterward a member of the group swore out misdemeanor warrants against Craighead accusing her of using abusive language (that case is scheduled to be heard in court later this month). Craighead’s communications director Eleanor Roy called the accusation unfounded and politically motivated, describing the charges as an attempt to use the criminal justice system to silence a Black female candidate.
A hearing in the case is scheduled Dec. 22 in Franklin County General District Court.
The deployment of dirty tricks in American elections dates back to the founding of America. Yet an observer of of the past couple decades of Roanoke Valley elections can’t help but find these tactics weirdly personal and deeply disturbing.
Bluntly, neither David nor Craighead’s Republican opponent, Patrick County attorney Wren Williams, needed any help, much less assistance of such a caustic, underhanded nature. The 9th District overall and Franklin County have leaned heavily Republican for years, with 70% of voters consistently endorsing conservative candidates and causes. The last politician to win a contested countywide election while running as a Democrat was hugely popular Sheriff Quint Overton in 2003.
After the November election, Blue received a letter of her own that read, “SO GLAD YOU LOST ELETION!!!” [sic], accusing her of using critical race theory to promote “hate against white people!!”
Despite the vitriol they’ve endured, Blue and Craighead both continue to speak out, as proved resoundingly by a segment that aired Dec. 7 on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” about the role of conservative claims about critical race theory in Franklin County’s elections. During the campaign, Williams pledged to sponsor a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in Virginia schools — though education officials at all levels have said CRT isn’t being taught in the first place.
Blue told CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan that those stumping against critical race theory “are against African American history being a part of the American story.”
It’s the phony anti-CRT rhetoric and the politicians catering to it that are creating the deepest divisions, Craighead said.
She expressed incredulity that anyone could believe that all American institutions are completely racism-free. “For you to say that you don’t see it, it’s a smack in the face,” Craighead said. “It’s right here in your face. It’s right here.”
Indeed it is.