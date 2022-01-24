Editorial: A good news story our readers made possible

In November, when the annual Good Neighbors Fund campaign to benefit Roanoke Area Ministries started up, we wrote these hopeful words: “Wouldn’t it be wonderful to set a new record for donations again this year? We’d love to see another miracle.”

Thanks to you, readers, this wish is coming true.

Despite the uncertainties brought on by the ongoing pandemic, despite pocketbooks and wallets drained by inflation, the Good Neighbors Fund drive has surpassed $200,000 for the second year in a row, and the second time in its history.

“This year many Roanoke Times readers are dealing with increasing costs of basic items like fuel and groceries. But that did not affect their capacity to have big hearts,” said Melissa Woodson, Executive Director of Roanoke Area Ministries.

The Good Neighbors Fund specifically collects donations for the Roanoke nonprofit’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which gives timely aid to applicants in need of urgent help with utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation. The program is designed to prevent people in crisis from losing their homes. The demand for this assistance has increased during the pandemic, resulting in lines out the door as health difficulties and financial setbacks have struck not just lower income households, but members of the middle class.

Sponsored by The Roanoke Times, the Good Neighbors Fund has provided much-needed assistance to those at risk of homelessnes since the campaign began in 1985.

The 2019-20 drive, held in the months just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, raised about $140,000.

For the latest campaign, Woodson conservatively set a goal of $175,000. The support given by Roanoke Times readers blew right past that. As of Sunday the current drive raised $238,418, about $100,000 more than two years ago.

To witness this outpouring of kindness and charity is comforting, a source of warmth for the soul during a snowbound week in Southwest Virginia as the campaign moves into its final phase. It’s wonderful to know that so many of our readers, whatever adversity they may face in their own lives, still grant top priority to the needs of others.

“For two years in a row, this community is showing it cares greatly about neighbors,” Woodson said. “The campaign is not even over yet and we have far exceeded our expectations.”

“It is a true testament to this community and our loyal readers, and we thank them,” said Sam Worthington, regional president for Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times.

Roanoke Area Ministries is one of the key agencies in the valley for administering aid to the homeless and to those trying to stave off homelessness. The day shelter that the nonprofit runs, RAM House, provides food, clothing and even work for hundreds who need it.

The Emergency Financial Assistance Fund makes a huge difference in a timely way for those in dire straits, as the stories shared in our pages over the past few weeks by writer Betsy Biesenbach have demonstrated over and over.

There’s the mom who contracted COVID-19 and spent weeks in a coma, kept from losing her home when the father of her child contacted RAM House.

There’s the man sent into a downward spiral of depression and drugs by the deaths of his parents, who, when he at last pulled his life together, was able to pay a security deposit for a new place to live because of the emergency fund.

There’s the woman whose unemployment benefits ran out, who got a grant from the financial assistance program that allowed her to cover her rent for the month it took to land a new job.

There’s the Navy veteran, once the owner of three cigar stores in Northern Virginia, rescued from falling behind on his bills after he had a heart attack.

There’s the single mother of a child with leukemia, who with help from Roanoke Area Ministries was able to stay on top of her rent when her child’s supplemental security income payments were unexpectedly paused.

Though Roanoke Area Ministries and the clients that the organization’s staff and volunteers serve have benefited over the past year from more giving than just what’s been received during the Good Neighbors Fund drive, the organization itself still has needs that are unfulfilled. The biggest item on the RAM wish list is a 16-passenger van to replace the 40-year-old one they currently make do with, and they could use some newer computers, too.

And it may be a long shot, but there’s still an opportunity to set a new Good Neighbors Fund record.

The fund achieved its all time record for contributions last year. The 2020-21 campaign, the first held under pandemic conditions, ended at about $280,000, double the 2019-20 total.

At present, the 2021-22 drive is tracking a bit behind its predecessor, which had raised $276,374 by this time last year, but the chance still exists to get closer to that sum, over maybe catch up to or even exceed that total, as the nonprofit will continue taking Good Neighbors Fund contributions through March 31.

It’s great to have the chance to share such great news — news that you, our readers, made happen.

“We are so grateful. Oh so grateful!,” Woodson said.