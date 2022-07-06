Editorial: A great time to get reacquainted with Link's rail history tableaux

“For about 2 years I’ve been making photographs along the N&W at night,” wrote O. Winston Link in 1956. “I am not being paid by any one [sic] to shoot these pictures. I am doing it to have a record of Americas [sic] last steam powered RR before the N&W goes to diesel.”

Certainly we can forgive the great American photographer a few grammatical slips and shortcuts. We do the same when texting on our phones, though Link was using a manual typewriter.

The letter provides insight into how Link composed his astonishing images of Norfolk and Western steam trains rolling past iconic tableaux of rural Americana. Addressed to the owner of an Amoco gas pump in Vesuvius, Link explains the image in his head, of “a shot including this pump with gas in the reservoir draining into a fairly up-to-date car” and further explains, “I would like to get a nice looking young couple in my car to pose as models for which I will pay a small fee. Do you know two people who would do here?”

The pitch worked, as the photo exists, with the couple in the car watching the pump attendant in the foreground, the entire mise en scène dwarfed by the immense steam engine speeding past in the Rockbridge County background.

You can read the letter for yourself without much difficulty, as the combined O. Winston Link Museum and History Museum of Western Virginia has blown it up much, much larger than life, part of a striking display that heralds a new exhibition. You can also see the gas pump referenced in the letter, displayed on the museum’s first floor.

Both museums are managed by the Historical Society of Western Virginia. They started out in separate locations, with the history museum one of the attractions since the early 1980s inside Center in the Square’s main building by Roanoke’s downtown farmers’ market. The Link Museum opened in 2004 inside the former Norfolk and Western passenger station at Shenandoah Avenue and Williamson Road, also owned by Center in the Square.

The museums were combined in 2017. The combined museum’s first big exhibition saw historical artifacts take over most of its galleries in 2021. The title, “Botetourt County: 250 + 1 Years of Delight,” acknowledged that the opening of the show had to be delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re rushing through 40-odd years of historical society history to provide context for this observation: with the opening of “A New Look at Link: His Life and Legacy,” the museums’ portion of the passenger station (the building also houses the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge tourism board) has shifted almost entirely to an O. Winston Link focus. The spaces look as they did before the museums were combined, or at least awfully close to it. If you loved the Link as it was and haven’t visited in a while, it’s a great time to get reacquainted.

And not only that, but the “New Look at Link” show is quite arresting. Organized and assembled over several months by historical society museum manager Lynsey Allie, the exhibition offers great reasons to refresh or begin your perusal of Link’s works.

Link’s labor of love was contemporary with the burgeoning civil rights movement. Though Link did not ever explicitly focus on that topic, he did document African American railroad workers going about their daily duties — a vital element of the Star City’s history, as jobs with Norfolk and Western were prized in Roanoke’s Black communities because those who had them could achieve a middle class lifestyle. The new show displays a number of these photos alongside his more famous images.

The upper floor display, with its hanging blowups of Link’s letters and notes, emphasizes the daunting degree of planning, technological ingenuity and physical labor involved in every photo Link took.

These days, said Allie, people are acclimated to the relative ease of smartphone cameras, with their many built-in digital editing features. During the five years in the late 1950s that Link undertook his labor of love along Norfolk and Western’s tracks, he had nothing like that available.

He designed his own flash photography equipment, and carried these bulky, heavy devices where they needed to be, at times involving strenuous feats of hiking and climbing. He arranged the scenes and coordinated the models, timed flashes to the split second to capture the trains as they passed. Afterward, he engaged in equally elaborate “post-production” editing, accomplishing seamlessly with splices and expert darkroom techniques alterations performed these days using programs like Photoshop.

“When I have tours, I always try and impress upon people how laborious this whole five years really, really was and all the work and dedication that just went into it to make this happen,” Allie said.

By all means, see for yourself and be impressed.