Editorial: A long-term lifeline for the arts

The COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered arts nonprofits in March 2020 and kept them closed for months, demonstrated what such a fund would be good for. The federal aid packages have had their flaws, notably with the long delays in the issuance of Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, and they didn’t prevent layoffs and cutbacks, but they did give arts organizations breathing room to regroup and relaunch.

In a what-if scenario wherein this federal aid had not been available, having the endowment at full capacity sure would have been handy. As endowment Executive Director Shaleen Powell once put it, there will be another crisis, because that’s life. Hopefully the endowment will be poised to contribute when it does.

Arts community leaders might wistfully contemplate where things would stand if an effort like this one had been founded in, say, 1950. Through the 1980s, the arts in Roanoke benefited from the largess of millionaire heiress Marion Via, a heady time that ended with her death in 1993. In the early 2000s the state stopped including direct money in the budget for most for arts and cultural organizations. Grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts became the only state source of funding.