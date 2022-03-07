Editorial: A magic night in the Magic City

The final day of February was a very special night in Roanoke showcasing some of the best the Star City has to offer.

At the Taubman Museum of Art, the Roanoke City Council gathered to present a Key to the City to Academy Award-winning artist Ruth E. Carter, whose spectacular traveling exhibition “Afrofuturism in Costume Design” remains on display at the museum for one more month.

Across the railroad tracks, at the Dumas Center, Ryan Bell, founder of the Black Father Family Initiative, presided over “A Father’s Hands,” a program in which longtime Roanoke Valley luminaries like the Rev. Bill Lee, founder of New Horizons Health Care, and Peter Lewis, founder of Apple Ridge Farm, shared moving tales of what it can mean to be both a father and a community father figure.

The only complaint one could possibly conceive about either occasion was that they overlapped. Even though a brisk 15 minute walk separates the Taubman, crown jewel of the Roanoke Valley arts scene, from the Dumas, historically a vital center of Black American arts and culture — not just locally, but nationally — it was just about impossible to attend both events without missing part of at least one.

During the small gathering on the museum’s third floor, museum Executive Director Cindy Petersen shared a new project the Taubman has undertaken in collaboration with Carter. The museum has shot a video in which Carter speaks about the exhibition and answers questions sent in from all over the country by students at historically Black colleges and universities. The video will be shared with those institutions and with regional high schools — and the project serves as a pilot for future Taubman undertakings along these lines.

Carter’s Key to the City followed hard on the heels of a landmark accomplishment. On Feb. 25, during the NAACP Image Award ceremony, she became the first ever recipient of the Vanguard Award for Costume Design.

“What you have done is amazing, and we are just truly grateful. You just don’t know how grateful we are to have you here,” said Roanoke Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd as she prepared to present Carter with the key.

Carter, who has family ties to the region, spoke of how honored she was to be able to present her work in a solo show, rather than being part of the huge ensemble listed in a movie’s credit scroll.

HBCUs, she said, “were built on possibilities, because we had no possibilities. At one time, we didn’t dare to dream to be a costume designer,” even though Black Americans were tasked with making clothes for the likes of abolitionists and presidents. “I stand on the shoulders of the people who are doing all that sewing.” Her family’s own sewing machine is part of the “Afrofuturism” exhibition, and it “represents all the people who made it possible for me to be standing here. So thank you, thank you so much for helping me present possibilities to the next generation.”

One prominent member of of the Roanoke Valley’s “next generation,” activist and historian Jordan Bell, chairman of Gainsboro Revisited, gave opening remarks at the Dumas presentation organized by his older brother. The evening, he said, would center on Black fatherhood and “how important and vital it is to raising strong and productive communities.”

“As we all are aware we have many, many young people, including myself who grew up without a father,” said Roanoke Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware. “Then you’ve got your models, who take up the slack.”

Black Father Family operates under the umbrella of the United Way of Roanoke Valley. Ware called the initiative’s efforts “a golden opportunity to retrain young people on how they think and how important it is that the African American or Black male survive, because so goes his community.”

Ryan Bell led a panel comprised of Lewis and Lee, asking them to “talk about the importance of not only fathering the kids in your household, but fathering those that come along your life’s journey.”

Intriguingly, Lee balked at being held up as a role model, suggesting that idolizing a figure as someone others should aspire to be can defeat efforts to support struggling parents who need help and guidance.

“I don’t want to be the picture on the box,” Lee said. Young fathers he has counseled “try to do it as best they can with what they have to work with. I see a lot of young men in some tough situations,” and it’s important to set expectations that are within their reach. “I think we need to let them be the best fathers they can be in their context.”

Society shouldn’t be so quick to judge those who live in more difficult circumstances, Lee said. “All of us live in dysfunctionality.”

Lewis supported Lee’s take, sharing an anecdote where some youngsters heeded his advice about smoking “because I wasn’t accusatory and finger pointing.”

Lewis’ son, John Lewis, took over as director of the Apple Ridge Farm summer camp program for four years, and pursued a career dedicated to addressing food security issues before his unexpected, tragic death last year at age 37.

His father shared a moving story of driving toward Montvale with his son. That night it appeared that “the moon was sitting right on my hood. The moon, the real moon. It was that big. right in our faces. We enjoyed it so much, I said, ‘We got to see the moon again. We came back. We made two round trips.’”

Now, when he hugs his grandchildren tight, Lewis tells them, “when hugging you. I’ll be hugging your daddy. And they know about the moon.” When they’re walking together on Rolling Hill and his grandchildren see the moon, they say, “Hi, Daddy.”

Before Roanoke was known as the Star City, it had a different moniker—Magic City—and the events of that evening prove that magic is still here in Roanoke.