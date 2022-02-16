Editorial: A message of hope from space to the Star City

Space certainly makes some of us giddy.

We’re not referring to vertigo, though more than one of us has had the experience of staring up into a gorgeous star-laden night sky, allowing it to fill our field of vision, and had a sensation as if no boundary would stop us short were we suddenly to fall, or float.

As scientists explain it, when a spacecraft is in orbit around the Earth, it is in the grip of Earth’s gravity and it’s, in fact, falling. But if it’s moving fast enough in a horizontal direction, the curve of its fall matches the curve of the Earth, so it never plummets toward the ground.

At least for the sake of poetic license, then, one could posit that in outer space floating and falling are the same thing.

(For a fun little explanatory video that shows we’re not making up this description of what orbiting the Earth entails, check out https://bit.ly/FreeFallOrbit.)

The giddiness we mean comes from the contemplation of humankind’s explorations of space, feats of extraordinary daring in pursuit of scientific insight.

Last week, Roanoke received a communication from space. To be more precise, the transmission came Feb. 10 from the International Space Station — a collaborative project between the United States, Canada, Japan, 11 European countries and, yes, Russia.

Those receiving the communication were faculty and students seated in Virginia Western Community College’s Whitman Theater.

Virginia Western has the privilege of being the only school in the southeastern U.S. that’s gotten to participate in a downlink with NASA in these early months of 2022. Virginia Western biology professor Mallory White coordinated this connection between the stars and the Star City of the South.

The setting was certainly apropos, given that Virginia Western has served for decades as a launch pad for many higher education journeys. The NASA downlink fell under the umbrella of two acronyms: the college’s STEM (science, technology, education and math) programming and Q.U.E.S.T. (Questioning, Understanding, Exploring and Solving Together), the theme of that particular programming series. Other Q.U.E.S.T. offerings include field trips to observatories and workshops in astrophotography — the art of shooting images of the night sky.

The Feb. 10 event did not entail a back and forth conversation with the audience. Rather, college and high school students pre-recorded questions, which were answered live from the space station by astronaut Mark Vande Hei. (In our view as professional journalists, they were great questions, striking a balance between lighthearted and probing, spanning a huge range of possible topics. As NASA has posted video of the interview, you can see for yourself: https://bit.ly/VAWesternNASA.)

A native of Falls Church, Vande Hei earned a master’s degree in applied physics from Stanford University. He retired in 2016 from a 27-year career as a U.S. Army combat engineer, a career that included two deployments to Iraq. That career overlapped with his second career as a spacefarer. In 2009, at age 42, he was selected as one of nine members of the 20th NASA astronaut class.

During the question and answer session, Vande Hei had a bit of fun as he addressed the young audience, showing off a mostly flawless triple backflip and demonstrating what happens in space when you squeeze water out of a tube (it forms a sphere and floats there, calling to mind childhood play with soap bubbles).

He also spoke with an optimism that was encouraging to hear in these troubled times overfilled with divisive partisan politics.

In response to a question about how space travel might evolve, Vande Hei said, “My hope is that in the next 25 years, we will have established a permanent human presence on the moon and have learned how to actually use the resources of the moon to be less dependent on getting all of our logistics for space travel from the Earth.”

At the moment — whatever one might think of eccentric billionaires playing with rockets, such as Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos — private industry appears to hold the keys to future space travel, as evidenced by the recent ventures of such companies as Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin.

NASA is working with these companies to improve prospects for space travel. “What NASA is doing is determining the architecture and all the interoperability standards so that we can get different companies to compete to provide the various parts that all have to interconnect to work,” Vande Hei said.

“Honestly one of the big things we’re trying to do is make sure that in low Earth orbit, where I am right now, that we can have successful business models, so that the government will become one of many customers for the types of things we’re doing now.” With fortune’s favor, this will lead to “having the space station or other space stations in the future serve as training grounds for people to prepare to go on very long duration flights. We need that to be successful so that we can invest more into traveling further and further away.”

How far away does he mean? Vande Hei mentioned many field tests he’ll undergo when he returns to Earth, to understand the effects on the human body of prolonged time spent in space. “We’re going to send people, maybe people your age or even younger, to Mars someday,” he told the audience, “where there will be no medical attention when they arrive. We need to have a very good understanding of what people who have had an extended time period in space can do when they’re isolated by themselves on another planet like Mars.”

Talk of a manned mission to Mars dates back to at least the late 1940s. Contemplating the hardships ailing the world and the budget challenges faced by NASA might make the scenario of astronauts leaving boot prints in the dust of Mars seem more remote than ever — but not to Vande Hei.

“I would never write off the human race and say it’s not possible,” he said.